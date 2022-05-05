‘Moon Knight’ Finale Post-Credits Scene Explained

[WARNING: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for Moon Knight Episode 6.]

Moon Knight has come to a close. And with the finale — which dropped Wednesday, May 4 on Disney+ — comes the first Moon Knight post-credits scene.

After an epic battle between gods and avatars, the six-part Marvel limited series ended on a familiar, but altogether happier note. Marc Spector and Steven Grant (Oscar Isaac) are content as a package deal free from Khonshu (F. Murray Abraham), the threat of Arthur Harrow (Ethan Hawke) and Ammit (Saba Mubarak) is at bay, and Layla (May Calamawy) is officially an avatar/superhero (and an awesome one, at that).

But there was one final stone left unturned. And the Moon Knight post-credits scene answered a question that’s been lingering for several episodes while simultaneously setting up wherever the story is going next. It seems Marc and Steven may not be as free from Khonshu as they thought.

See Also 'Moon Knight' Finale: Marc Races to Save Steven… and the World (RECAP) In 'Moon Knight's final episode Marc's determined to save his alter, and Layla makes a surprising choice to save the world from Ammit.

The credits scene finds Harrow in a mental institution, except this one is real and not a product of Marc and Steven’s after-life imagination. An unseen figure takes Harrow from the hospital and puts him in a white limousine with a suited Khonshu waiting inside. His suit oddly resembles Steven’s white Moon Knight suit. We’ll see what that ends up meaning in the future.

“You can’t hurt us,” Harrow, who now shares a body with the goddess Ammit, says to Khonshu.

“Yeah, you wanna know something?” Khonshu eerily says in response. “Marc Spector truly believed that after he and I parted ways, I wanted his wife to be my avatar. Why would I ever need anybody else when he has no idea how troubled he truly is?”

The Egyptian god taps on his window, cuing the driver who took Harrow from the hospital to roll down the divider between them.

“Meet my friend, Jake Lockley,” Khonshu says. Jake’s eyes are seen in the rearview mirror. He’s wearing a newsboy cap and has a threatening look in his eyes as he turns to face Harrow.

“Today is your turn to lose,” Jake says in Spanish. He raises a gun and shoots Harrow, and then drives off with Khonshu and Harrow as the camera pans up to reveal their London location. The final scene before the credits showed Marc and Steven back in Steven’s London apartment, tripping out of the bed they’re tied to just like in the pilot.

So, what does this all mean? For starters, Jake Lockley is a Marvel comics character. He’s one of Marc Spector’s personas created through his dissociative identity disorder, just like Steven. Jake is a taxi driver in the comics who gathers intel for Marc, the mercenary, and Steven, the billionaire who funds all of their efforts. The Moon Knight series took some creative liberties with these characters. And while Jake hasn’t appeared at all this season, his presence has been looming.

In Moon Knight Episode 5, there was one room Marc and Steven dared not enter out of fear of who was in the third sarcophagus. There were also unexplainable moments when both Marc and Steven would blackout and find even more carnage than Marc would cause when they came to. The last example of that happened in Moon Knight Episode 6, when Marc dissociated upon seeing Layla (now Tawaret’s avatar and possibly the Marvel comic hero Scarlet Scarab) in mortal danger in battle. He woke up and found the battle won singlehandedly by him, leaving him, Steven, and Layla confused.

Clearly, it was Jake who took the wheel. And it was Jake Khonshu has been wanting as his avatar this entire time. The post-credits scene not only introduces Jake for the first time, but it also frames Khonshu as a villain. After witnessing the moment Marc became Moon Knight in an Episode 5 afterlife flashback, Steven realized how Khonshu takes advantage of people at their most vulnerable. Khonshu preferring Jake over Layla, Marc, and Steven shows his true character, in that he doesn’t want Marc to heal. He wants him to continue to struggle with his mental health, because the more he does, the more Jake appears.

Executive producer and director Mohamed Diab said he’s not sure if there will be a Moon Knight Season 2. The characters could return in more episodes, or return in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the future Marvel movies. Whatever Marvel decides, hopefully, it won’t be too long before we see this epic story continued.