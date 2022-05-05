‘Moon Knight’ Exec Producer Doesn’t Know If There Will Be a Season 2

[WARNING: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for Moon Knight Episode 6.]

The Oscar Isaac-starring Moon Knight recently wrapped up its first season on Disney+, but it’s currently unclear if there will be a follow-up season.

“We don’t know if there’s a next season,” the Marvel series’ episodic director and executive producer Mohamed Diab told Deadline. “Marvel doesn’t go with a conventional way, so even if they like the character and want to extend the world, it could be season 2, it could be a standalone film, or he can join another superhero’s journey.”

Previous Marvel series have announced follow-up seasons shortly after their conclusion, including Loki, which immediately confirmed a second season after the Season 1 finale, and WandaVision, which revealed the story would continue in the spinoff Agatha.

In the post-credits sequence of Wednesday’s Moon Knight finale, Isaac’s superhero, who suffers from dissociative identity disorder, revealed another of his personalities, the underworld cab driver Jake Lockley. It is Lockley who shoots cult leader Arthur Harrow (Ethan Hawke) in the head in the back of a Rolls Royce. So could we see a spinoff series based around the Lockley character?

“I’m kept in the dark, just like the fans,” Diab continued. “We never discussed it being a season 2, but one day there’s going to be an expansion, but I don’t know how it’s going to look like.”

Fellow Moon Knight exec producer Grant Curtis shared similar sentiments to Diab. “Where Moon Knight lands in MCU after this, I actually don’t know,” Curtis told Deadline. “As a fan, I want to know because Oscar created such an engaging, emotional performance that people want to see more of the Steven-Marc-Jake story.”

As of writing, there has been no word from Disney on whether Moon Knight will return for a second season.

