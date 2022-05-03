‘Billions’ Actress Caroline Day Joins ‘Riverdale’ Season 6

Caroline Day, the actress who played Chelz on the past two seasons of Showtime’s Billions, has been cast in a recurring role for Season 6 of The CW‘s Riverdale.

According to Deadline, Day is set to play Heather, a librarian in Greendale and the long-rumored junior-high sweetheart of Madelaine Petsch‘s Cheryl. After tracking Heather down on social media, Cheryl makes contact, much to the disapproval of Nana Rose (Barbara Wallace). The reunion between the former sweethearts may help Cheryl understand her emerging powers, as Heather has secret knowledge.

Season 6 of the hit teen drama premiered on November 16, 2021, which picked up with Archie (KJ Apa) and Betty (Lili Reinhart) deciding to give their relationship another shot. Based on the characters from Archie Comics, Riverdale is produced by Warner Bros Television and CBS Television Studios in association with Berlanti Productions.

Day has had a recurring role on the most recent two seasons of Billions, where she played Chelz, who had a romantic fling with David Costabile‘s Mike ‘Wags’ Wagner. Her previous television credits include the Lifetime drama series Army Wives and the ABC political thriller Scandal. She’s also had supporting roles in the films The Goldfinch and The Equalizer 2.

Riverdale also stars Camila Mendes as Veronica, Cole Sprouse as Jughead Jones, Marisol Nichols as Hermione, Mark Consuelos as Hiram, Casey Cott as Kevin Keller, Charles Melton as Reggie Mantle, Vanessa Morgan as Toni Topaz, Drew Ray Tanner as Fangs Fogarty, and Erinn Westbrook as Tabitha.

In March 2022, Riverdale joined a slate of shows to receive early renewals at The CW, including fellow comic book series like Superman & Lois and The Flash.

“As we prepare for the 2022-23 season, these scripted series, along with the alternative series we renewed earlier, will serve as the start of a solid foundation utilizing some of our most-watched series for us to build on for next year and beyond,” said chairman and CEO of The CW Network Mark Pedowitz.