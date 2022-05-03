‘Guiding Light’ & ‘One Life to Live’ Actor Jerry verDorn Dies at 72

Veteran actor Jerry verDorn, who portrayed attorney Ross Marler on CBS’ Guiding Light and patriarch Clint Buchanan on ABC’s One Life to Live, has died. He was 72.

The soap opera star passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, May 1, 2022, after a months-long battle with cancer, his family announced. “Jerry’s colleagues, friends, and family appreciated his amazing wit and the generosity he always showed, making those who knew him feel welcomed and respected,” reads the obituary.

Born on November 23, 1949, in Sioux Falls, SD, verDorn started his career with plans to be an English teacher at what is now Minnesota State University Moorhead. Instead, he found himself in the theatre department, where he had major roles in dozens of productions and many seasons of summer theatre.

After graduation, verDorn was spotted by a manager who urged him to come to New York City. He soon landed a role in the Eric Bentley play Are You Now or Have You Ever Been? which eventually moved to an Off-Broadway theatre and then to Broadway. At the same time, he served as George Grizzard’s understudy in George Bernard Shaw’s Man and Superman (and starred in matinees).

It was during these Broadway performances when casting agents for CBS’ Guiding Light first noticed verDorn. He joined the daytime drama in March 1979 as attorney Ross Marler, a role he played until 2005. During his time on the show, verDorn earned two Daytime Emmy Awards and four additional nominations.

In October 2005, verDorn joined ABC’s One Life to Live, recreating the role of Clint Buchanan. He remained with the show until it ended in 2013. Following the cancellation of One Life to Live, verDorn retired after 34 years on daytime television.

He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Beth; sons Jake and Peter; daughters-in-law Laura and Erin; siblings Bonnie, Jim, and Dan; and grandchildren Benjamin, Nora, and Penelope.