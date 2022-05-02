Stars Pay Tribute to ‘ER’ and ‘Passions’ Actress Jossara Jinaro Who’s Died at 48

Friends and co-workers are paying tribute to Jossara Jinaro, the actress and SAG activist best known for playing Rae in the NBC soap opera Passions, who died last week at 48.

Jinaro’s passing was confirmed by her husband, Matt Bogado, who posted a statement on Facebook, revealing that the Brazilian-born actress died last Wednesday after a battle with cancer. “Jossara was an amazing wife, mother, artist, and friend,” Bogado wrote. “She had the most beautiful, kind soul and wouldn’t take no for an answer. Even in her last moments, she was still fighting.”

Born on May 25, 1973, in Rio de Janeiro, Jinaro grew up in Colombia before moving to the U.S. with her family. At 16, she began pursuing a career in show business, starting out doing theater work. Her first on-screen role was in the 1998 TV crime drama Reyes y Rey.

Jinaro’s first major role came in the CBS legal drama Judging Amy, where she starred in a recurring role as Courtney Messina, the daughter of Cheech Marin’s Ignacio Messina. She would go on to guest star in an episode of NBC’s hit medical drama ER before landing a recurring role on the daytime soap Passions between 2002 and 2007. Jinaro earned a nomination for a 2006 GLAAD award for her Passions performance.

In recent years, Jinaro starred in Hulu’s Emmy-nominated drama East Los High and served as a producer on the 2016 film Love Sanchez, in which she also starred. Her other movie work includes the role of Maria in Rob Zombie’s slasher Devil’s Rejects.

“So sad to hear about the passing of Jossaro. She was terrific in THE DEVIL’S REJECTS as Maria the maid of the Khaki Palms Motel,” wrote Zombie. “Jossaro later joined us to provide some voice work on 3 From Hell.”

Actor Jake O’Flaherty also paid his respects, writing, “She blessed everyone she came in contact with, and I will forever remember her talent, beauty, kindness, and generosity working with her at the Whitefire Theatre.”

“I had the honor of meeting Jossara 26 years ago when we both started working together at SAG to increase diversity in our industry,” wrote another friend on Facebook. “From that moment on I was inspired by her strong spirit, her amazing talent, and her drive to make things better for our community.”

She is survived by her husband, Matt, and their two sons, Liam and Emrys.