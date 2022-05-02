Brothers Rob Lowe and Chad Lowe are finally truly on screen together in the May 2 episode of 9-1-1: Lone Star, and TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek. (Chad previously very briefly appeared in Rob’s 1984 film Oxford Blues.)

In the clip from “Shift-Less,” Captain Owen Strand (Rob Lowe) heads to Los Angeles to see his estranged father (Robert Pine). “I’m here to see Walter Strand,” he says upon walking up to the desk in a nursing home. “Are you family?” the woman at the desk asks. “Uh, yes,” he says. “Of course you are,” she smiles. “So touching, the way all you Strands show up for each other. You’d be surprised how rare it is.”

Watch Owen head for his father’s room and see everyone inside. That includes Chad Lowe’s character, Owen’s half-brother.

Owen’s trip to confront his estranged father and painful childhood memories stems from his sessions with a therapist about his rage in “Down to Clown.” While Owen insisted he didn’t have a fear of clowns, in a nightmare, his therapist turned into a clown and asked, “Are you sure about that, Sonny boy?” His father is the only person to ever call him that, but he hasn’t seen him since he was 12. “He abandoned the family,” he said, and that left him dealing with feelings of “shame, terror, rage.” However, he’d never told his father (given he wasn’t aware of it until that moment) and “saying it out loud doesn’t change what happened, doesn’t change the fact that I don’t have any relationship with him to this day.” After that, Owen reached out to his father.

Also in “Shift-Less,” firefighter Judd Ryder (Jim Parrack) takes the son he only recently learned he has, Wyatt (Jackson Pace), to his family ranch after he acts out. An emergency brings them closer together.

9-1-1: Lone Star, Mondays, 9/8c, Fox