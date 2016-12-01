CMT Sets Early ‘Nashville’ Preview, Drops New Trailer

Marisa Roffman
Comments
nashville
ABC
connie britton, cheers and jeers

Nashville

 More

Nashville will return to television earlier than planned.

CMT announced that the network will be offering an early preview of the first hour of Season 5 on Thursday, December 15 at 9/8c. (The show’s official two-hour season premiere remains January 5.) This will mark the first original episode CMT has aired—after it saved the show post-ABC cancellation—and the first for new showrunners Marshall Herskovitz and Ed Zwick (thirtysomething).

RELATED: Nashville Makes the Move to CMT

Per the network, Season 5 will find “Rayna and Deacon facing a new normal with Maddie now back home and Highway 65 struggling financially. The shocking news about Juliette creates a wave of emotions throughout Nashville and sets Rayna off on a journey of discovery.”

Check out a new trailer CMT released for Season 5!

Nashville, Sneak Peek, Thursday, December 15, 9/8c, CMT

Nashville (2012) - CMT

Nashville (2012) where to stream

Nashville (2012)

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Kevin McGarry and Erin Krakow — 'When Calls the Heart'
1
‘When Calls the Heart’ Delivers Major Twist for Elizabeth, Nathan & Lucas in Season 10 Finale
Suzanne Somers
2
Suzanne Somers Dies: Celebrities Pay Tribute to ‘Three’s Company’ Star
Sam Neill attends the world premiere of 'The Portable Door'
3
Sam Neill Gives Heartbreaking Update on His Cancer Battle
Martin Cummins in 'When Calls the Heart'
4
‘When Calls the Heart’ Stages Shocking Season 10 Finale Reunion
Ken Burns
5
Ken Burns and the American Buffalo, ‘Daily Show’ Returns with Guest Hosts, Remastered ‘Snow White,’ Football vs. Baseball