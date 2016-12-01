CMT Sets Early ‘Nashville’ Preview, Drops New Trailer

Nashville will return to television earlier than planned.

CMT announced that the network will be offering an early preview of the first hour of Season 5 on Thursday, December 15 at 9/8c. (The show’s official two-hour season premiere remains January 5.) This will mark the first original episode CMT has aired—after it saved the show post-ABC cancellation—and the first for new showrunners Marshall Herskovitz and Ed Zwick (thirtysomething).

RELATED: Nashville Makes the Move to CMT

Per the network, Season 5 will find “Rayna and Deacon facing a new normal with Maddie now back home and Highway 65 struggling financially. The shocking news about Juliette creates a wave of emotions throughout Nashville and sets Rayna off on a journey of discovery.”

Check out a new trailer CMT released for Season 5!

Nashville, Sneak Peek, Thursday, December 15, 9/8c, CMT