‘Isle of the Dead’: Gaius Charles Joins Maggie & Negan’s ‘Walking Dead’ Spinoff

Should Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) be wary of one of the new characters joining them in their Walking Dead spinoff?

Friday Night Lights alum Gaius Charles will star in Isle of the Dead, according to Deadline. Izaak is “confident, ruthless, and unyielding in the pursuit of what he believes is justice, with the force of his will and his menace,” his character description reads. “Izaak enjoys his work and intersperses humor with the terror he incites. This is a family man, devoted to building a safe world for his wife and daughters. His journey unearths a loss he is haunted by. He has patience and resilience and walks rather than runs from his mistakes.”

Isle of the Dead was announced in March, with the first, six-episode season set to premiere on AMC and AMC+ in 2023 and that will put Maggie and Negan in a post-apocalyptic Manhattan long ago cut off from the mainland. It’s now a crumbling city, one filled with the dead and denizens who have made it their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror.

The Walking Dead writer and co-executive producer Eli Jorné will serve as showrunner and executive produce with Cohan and Morgan. Scott M. Gimple, chief content officer of The Walking Dead Universe, will oversee the series.

Isle of the Dead is just one of a few Walking Dead spinoffs still to come with the original series ending with its current 11th season. There’s the anthology Tales of the Walking Dead, as well as a spinoff that will now be focused on Daryl (Norman Reedus), after Melissa McBride (who plays Carol) exited following a location change. Fear the Walking Dead is currently airing its seventh season, and World Beyond has wrapped its two seasons.

Charles’ other TV credits include Grey’s Anatomy, NCIS, and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Isle of the Dead, Series Premiere, 2023, AMC & AMC+