FOX Finales Sneak Peek: ‘The Simpsons,’ ‘Bob’s Burgers’ & More

The Simpsons

“How on Earth does Homer support his family as well as he does?” asks co-executive producer Tim Long. That excellent question gets explored tonight as Homer (voiced by Dan Castellaneta) attempts to school Bart (Nancy Cartwright) on the value of money. Also, Music Man Hugh Jackman guest stars as a magical janitor—who sings with ex–Secretary of Labor Robert Reich about economic disparity!

The Simpsons, Season Finale, Friday, May 20, 8/7c, FOX

The Great North

This Father’s Day finale—a Tobin family trip to an RV park—shows pop Beef (Nick Offerman) “in a new light,” cocreators Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin hint. Enter: bad boy Beef!

The Great North, Season Finale, Friday, May 20, 8:30/7:30c, FOX

Bob’s Burgers

An upset Tina (Dan Mintz) escapes into her journal and writes sci-fi fantasies in a two-part Blade Runner–inspired ender.

“We wanted to see what happens when she goes dark—dystopian future dark,” explain exec producers Loren Bouchard and Nora Smith.

Bob’s Burgers, Season Finale, Friday, May 20, 9/8c, FOX

Family Guy

Stewie (Seth MacFarlane) “takes instantly” to directing big bro Chris’ (Seth Green) high school production of Romeo and Juliet. Then, tease exec producers Rich Appel and Alec Sulkin, he “takes even more instantly to the idea of stepping in for one of the leads. Hint: not Romeo.”

Family Guy, Season Finale, Friday, May 20, 9:30/8:30c, FOX