Andrew Garfield in ‘Heaven,’ A ‘Godfather’ Offer, NFL Draft, ‘SVU’ Return

Andrew Garfield moonlights from his busy movie career to play a Mormon detective in the grim limited series Under the Banner of Heaven. Marking the 50th anniversary of The Godfather, the Paramount+ limited-series drama The Offer goes behind the scenes of the making of the movie classic. Emotions run high as the 2022 NFL Draft gets underway on ABC, ESPN and NFL Network. A familiar face returns to Law & Order: SVU when former deputy chief Garland reaches out to Benson.

FX

Under the Banner of Heaven

Series Premiere

From FX comes a grim, fitfully compelling true-crime docudrama adapted by Oscar winner Dustin Lance Black (Milk) from Jon Krakauer’s best-seller. Andrew Garfield moonlights from his red-hot movie career to tackle the troubling role of Utah detective Jeb Pyre, a devout Mormon whose faith is challenged as he investigates the brutal slaying of a young mother (Normal People’s Daisy-Edgar Jones) and her infant daughter. Flashbacks to church founder Joseph Smith’s travails muddy an otherwise gripping case study of fundamentalism taken to extremes, as Jeb slowly realizes that the family the victim married into may be responsible for the crime. (See the full review.)

James Minchin/Paramount+

The Offer

Series Premiere

Say this for the overlong 10-part drama about the making of a movie classic, now marking its 50th anniversary: The Offer will make you want to watch The Godfather (and Part II, maybe even the third film) all over again. And Paramount+ complies, making the classic trilogy available for binge-watching. Miles Teller stars, woodenly, as fledgling producer Albert S. Ruddy, who battles skeptical studio bosses and actual mobsters to help visionary director Francis Ford Coppola (a terrific Dan Fogler) bring Mario Puzo’s gangster epic to life. Downton Abbey’s Matthew Goode is a riot as Paramount’s schmoozing, preening studio head, charged with reviving the ailing studio with hits like Love Story (starring his then-wife Ali McGraw) and this risky project. (See the full review.)

Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

NFL Draft

8/7c

In what has become a major annual TV event, eager NFL fans tune in to see which top college prospects will join their favorite teams, often to emotional ovations. Round 1 gets underway in Las Vegas, with Rounds 2 and 3 airing Friday and the final rounds airing Saturday afternoon.

Bennett Raglin/NBC

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

9/8c

A familiar face returns to the beat when former deputy police chief Christian Garland (Demore Barnes) reaches out to Benson (Mariska Hargitay) after human bones are found in Central Park that connect to a missing-persons case from his days as a beat cop. In other news, a victim from one of Carisi’s (Peter Scanavino) recent cases is arrested.

Rob Youngson/FX

Atlanta

10/9c

The ambitious third season of Donald Glover’s provocative comedy has been marked by standout stand-alone episodes having nothing to do with the European adventures of Paper Boi (Brian Tyree Smith), Earn (Glover) and entourage. Here’s another, directed by series creator Glover, that echoes the recent parable about reparations in its depiction of a privileged white couple (Justin Hagan and Christina Bennett Lind) who are suddenly exposed to a different culture and a wake-up call about family through the eyes of their young son.

HBO Max

Julia (2022)

There are multiple pleasures in the eventful penultimate episode of this delightful series about French Chef Julia Child (Sarah Lancashire): the physical comedy of David Hyde Pierce as her husband Paul, suffering a cold in a hotel suite as Julia prepares to make a speech at a Waldorf gala; a rant against TV by the glorious Judith Light as publisher Blanche Knopf; and a cameo by another future PBS star, who bolsters Julia’s ego after she encounters a famous feminist who attacks the TV chef’s impact on the modern wife. What a wonderful character, cast and series.

On the Stream:

Inside Thursday TV: