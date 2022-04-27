Disney+ ‘Chip n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers’ Trailer Gives Off ‘Roger Rabbit’ Vibes (VIDEO)

The first trailer for Disney+‘s Chip n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers movie is here, and it feels like Who Framed Roger Rabbit 2.0, combining animation and live action. John Mulaney and Andy Samberg voice the titular chipmunks in the comedy, premiering May 20 on the streaming service. And in it, they reunite years after the cancelation of their original cartoon series to search for missing toons in modern-day Los Angeles.

In this world, cartoon characters can go from 2D to 3D with a “CGI surgery,” like Samberg’s Dale. Some cars are like the ones we see in real life, where others are the lifelike ones from Cars with eyes in the windshield and a mouth on the grill.

“In Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers, Chip and Dale are living among cartoons and humans in modern-day Los Angeles, but their lives are quite different now,” Disney+ describes. “It has been decades since their successful television series was canceled, and Chip (voice of Mulaney) has succumbed to a life of suburban domesticity as an insurance salesman. Dale (voice of Sandberg), meanwhile, has had CGI surgery and works the nostalgia convention circuit, desperate to relive his glory days. “When a former cast mate mysteriously disappears, Chip and Dale must repair their broken friendship and take on their Rescue Rangers detective personas once again to save their friend’s life.”

The combination animation and live-action comedy is billed as a “comeback 30 years in the making” and boasts a star-studded cast.

In addition to the Saturday Night Live alums in the title roles, Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers also stars KiKi Layne (If Beale Street Could Talk), Will Arnett (Arrested Development), Eric Bana (Dirty John), Flula Borg (Pitch Perfect 2), Dennis Haysbert (24), Keegan-Michael Key (Schmigadoon!), Tress MacNeille (The Simpsons), Tim Robinson (I Think You Should Leave), Seth Rogen (Pam & Tommy), J.K. Simmons (Being the Ricardos), and Chris Parnell (SNL).

See all the toon cameos and check in with the Disney chipmunks in the Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers trailer, below.

Of the many cartoon cameos, Rogen appears not as himself, but as Pumbaa, who he voiced in the 2019 The Lion King reboot. Interestingly enough, IMDb lists his character’s name as Bob, implying the toons themselves are actors who were cast in the Disney classics.

Other Disney characters cameos include Lumière from the 1991 Beauty and the Beast, an unsettling all grown up Peter Pan, Flounder from The Little Mermaid, and more. It combines all kinds of animation, from hand-drawn and digital/CGI to claymation and video game styles.

The Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers Original Soundtrack with a score from composer Brian Tyler will be released by Walt Disney Records on May 20. It’s directed by Akiva Schaffer (SNL), written by Dan Gregor and Doug Mand (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend), and produced by Todd Lieberman (Wonder) and David Hoberman (Beauty and the Beast), with Alexander Young (Extinction) and Tom Peitzman serving as executive producers.

Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers, Movie Premiere, May 20, Disney+