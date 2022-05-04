First Look: Emma Thompson Explores Her Sensuality in ‘Good Luck to You, Leo Grande’

In the winning dramedy Good Luck to You, Leo Grande, widowed teacher Nancy (Emma Thompson), who has never experienced true pleasure, hires young sex worker Leo (Daryl McCormack, above, with Thompson) to help get her there.

Coming to Hulu on Friday, June 17, the film is by turns sad, hilarious and charming, exposing the difficulties of dealing with intimacy, joy, shame, and self-judgment.

“You’re the only adventure I’ve ever had,” Nancy declares, and the two leads create a one-room theatrical viewing adventure indeed.

Needless to say, it’s for mature audiences, but after watching, you may never see yourself in the mirror the same way.

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande, Movie Premiere, Friday, June 17, Hulu