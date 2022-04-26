‘Veep’ Producer Rachel Axler to Adapt Dave Eggers’ Novel ‘The Every’ For HBO Series

HBO has landed the rights to Dave Eggers’ 2021 dystopian novel The Every and has tapped Veep alum Rachel Axler to executive produce the series adaptation.

The series revolves around the merger of the world’s largest tech company and an e-commerce giant, creating the richest and most dangerous (and, oddly, most beloved) monopoly ever known. The story follows Delaney Wells, a former forest ranger from Idaho, who interviews at the company with a plan to destroy it from within.

“In this equally terrifying and hilarious cautionary tale, Dave Eggers shows us the increasing cost of the frictionless life that technology enables,” said HBO programming executive VP Amy Gravitt (via The Hollywood Reporter). “As he writes, ‘Nothing described herein actually happened, though much of it likely will,’ and what better starting point for an HBO comedy script?”

The Every was published in October 2021 as a sequel to Eggers’ 2013 novel The Circle, which centered on a tech worker as she joined a powerful Internet company and uncovered its dark secrets. The Circle was previously adapted into a 2017 feature film starring Emma Watson and Tom Hanks.

Eggers, who will serve as an exec producer alongside Axler, has published numerous books throughout his career, including the best-selling memoir A Heartbreaking Work of Staggering Genius. He is also the founder of the literary journal Timothy McSweeney’s Quarterly Concern.

See Also 'Irma Vep': First Look at Alicia Vikander in New HBO Series (PHOTOS) Actress plays star of a lurid crime thriller for whom real life and fiction begin to blur.

Axler will develop the series under her overall deal at HBO. A four-time Emmy winner for her work on Veep and The Daily Show, her credits also include Dickinson, Parks and Recreation, Children’s Hospital, and New Girl.

The Every, TBA, HBO