Viola Davis Hits Back at Critics of Her Michelle Obama Portrayal in ‘First Lady’

Oscar-winning actor Viola Davis has responded to critics of her performance as Michelle Obama in Showtime‘s anthology drama The First Lady, stating that the comments were “incredibly hurtful.”

While speaking to the BBC News about her new memoir, Finding Me, Davis opened up about her turn as the former First Lady and the divisive reaction to her portrayal. Some viewers of the Showtime series have complained about Davis’ facial expressions, noting her overly pursed lips as “distracting” and “borderline insulting.”

“[It is] incredibly hurtful when people say negative things about your work,” Davis told the BBC. “How do you move on from the hurt, from failure? But you have to. Not everything is going to be an awards-worthy performance.”

Davis is a multi-time award winner, picking up the Best Supporting Actress Oscar in 2017 for her performance in Denzel Washington‘s Fences, as well as nominations for her roles in Doubt, The Help, and Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. She also won an Emmy in 2015 for her role in How to Get Away With Murder and is a two-time Tony Award winner.

Speaking about criticism in more general terms, Davis said, “Critics absolutely serve no purpose,” adding that she didn’t mean that to be “nasty.” But, she continued, “They always feel like they’re telling you something that you don’t know. Somehow that you’re living a life that you’re surrounded by people who lie to you and ‘I’m going to be the person that leans in and tells you the truth.’ So it gives them an opportunity to be cruel to you.”

“But ultimately, I feel like it is my job as a leader to make bold choices,” Davis added. “Win or fail it is my duty to do that.”

Davis also noted how it’s “almost impossible” to play such a public figure like Michelle Obama. “People know how they walk, how they talk, and how they hold their pearls, so it’s very difficult,” she explained. “Either you’re doing too much or not enough.”

The First Lady premiered on April 17 and stars Davis as Obama, Michelle Pfeiffer as Betty Ford, Gillian Anderson as Eleanor Roosevelt, and O-T Fagbenle as Barack Obama.

