Japril together again, on-screen? It’s time to officially get your hopes up… way up!

Jesse Williams and Sarah Drew, who starred as Dr. Jackson Avery and Dr. April Kepner, are returning for the Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 finale, Deadline reports. (The medical drama is ending its current season with a two-hour finale on May 26, and it has already been renewed.) ABC also shared the exciting news with a sweet photo of the Williams and Drew hugging. Check it out below.

So I heard you’ve been missing Japril… 😏 Don’t miss these two back on your screens for the #GreysAnatomy Season Finale! pic.twitter.com/73d2QwAhuH — Grey’s Anatomy (@GreysABC) April 22, 2022

Drew left Grey’s Anatomy at the end of Season 14, but her character April returned in Season 17, as part of Williams’ exit storyline. First, Jackson shared with his ex-wife his plans to leave Seattle and Grey Sloan for Boston to work with his family’s foundation. At that time, he asked that she and their daughter come with him to the East Coast. She agreed, revealing that she and her husband Matthew (Justin Bruening) were no longer together. So it seemed the stage was set for an inevitable (off-screen) reunion.

With no details yet about what brings Jackson and April back onscreen, we can only speculate as to how we’ll see them. Will they be in Seattle, or might Season 18, which has already been splitting time between its usual location and Dr. Meredith Grey’s (Ellen Pompeo) work in Minnesota, now spend some time in Boston? And why will they appear onscreen — is there a patient that requires their help?

Williams and Drew’s returns will come a few weeks after Kate Walsh returns for her third Grey’s Season 18 episode as Dr. Addison Montgomery, on May 5. As the promo shows, she’ll have a lot to catch up on, including the state of the hospital’s residency program and Meredith possibly leaving Seattle for Minnesota for good.

