Robert Morse Dies: ‘Mad Men’ Actor & Tony Winner Was 90

Emmy Award-winning actor Robert Morse, best known as the star of the Broadway hit How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying and Bertram Cooper in the AMC drama Mad Men, has died. He was 90.

Morse’s death was confirmed by the writer-producer Larry Karaszewski, who serves as VP on the board of governors of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. “My good pal Bobby Morse has passed away at age 90,” Karaszewski tweeted. “A huge talent and a beautiful spirit… Had so much fun hanging with Bobby over the years – filming People v OJ & hosting so many screenings.”

Born on May 18, 1931, in Newton, Massachusetts, Morse began his career in the mid-1950s after moving to New York City and landing the role of Barnaby Tucker in the Broadway production of Thornton Wilder’s The Matchmaker. After reprising the role of Tucker in the 1958 film adaptation, Morse would land the role that launched his career, playing J. Pierrepont Finch in the Pulitzer Prize-winning How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying.

Morse went on to win a Tony Award for Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical for his turn as Finch. He also reprised the role in the 1967 movie version. Morse would receive another Tony in 1990 for his critically acclaimed performance as Truman Capote in the one-hander Tru, which also earned him an Emmy for the live taping for PBS’ American Playhouse.

Outside of his work on Broadway, Morse appeared in several movies throughout his career, including A Guide for the Married Man, The Boatniks, and Hunk. He also featured in numerous TV shows, such as That’s Life, Fantasy Island, Wild Palms, and City of Angels. But his most significant role in later years came in the award-winning Mad Men, where he played Bertram Cooper, a founding partner of the Sterling Cooper Advertising Agency.

His final on-screen appearance came in a 2019 episode of the Comedy Central series Corporate. That same year he voiced Santa Claus in the film Teen Titans Go! vs. Teen Titans.