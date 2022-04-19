The upcoming CBS musical competition series Superfan has revealed the line-up of guest artists who will be providing once-in-a-lifetime prizes to some of the world’s biggest music lovers.

Country superstar Kelsea Ballerini, Latin-pop legend Gloria Estefan, rapper and actor LL Cool J, country group Little Big Town, Latin hip hop star Pitbull, and Grammy-winning singer Shania Twain are confirmed to crown their ultimate supporters in the unscripted musical game show.

Superfan is a six-episode series that will see contestants competing in multiple rounds of play to prove they are the ultimate fan. The contestant that makes it to the final round will have the chance to earn their superfan title. The winner of each episode will be deemed a “superfan” and will win the ultimate experience with the featured artist.

Entertainment Tonight correspondent Keltie Knight and CBS Mornings co-host Nate Burleson will host the competition series. Knight also serves as an executive producer alongside former CBS specials senior vice president Jodi Roth and two-time Emmy Award-winner Jack Martin. Martin is also on board as showrunner. Raquel Productions Inc produces.

Production on the series is set to begin on Friday, April 22, in Los Angeles. A premiere date and additional details will be revealed in the coming weeks.

Superfan is the latest in a long line of unscripted programming at CBS, which includes Big Brother, The Amazing Race, Survivor, Love Island, Undercover Boss, and the new dance competition series Come Dance with Me, which premiered on April 15.

Superfan, Season 1, TBA, CBS