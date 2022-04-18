CBS Renews ‘The Talk’ for Season 13 — See the Hosts React (VIDEO)

The Talk is sticking around at CBS as the network unveiled the daytime show has been renewed for Season 13.

During The Talk‘s one-hour broadcast on Monday, April 18, the show’s panel of hosts shared the renewal news with viewers. “This is just coming in right now,” co-host Natalie Morales said, “The Talk has been renewed for Season 13!”

Morales was joined by her fellow co-hosts Akbar Gbajabiamila, Amanda Kloots, Jerry O’Connell, and Sheryl Underwood in the announcement’s excitement. Together, they hugged and cheered alongside the audience who appeared ecstatic over the news.

“Surprise! Here’s to Season 13!” a tweet of the video announcement was captioned on The Talk‘s social media page. See their full reaction to the news in the segment, above.

The Talk, which is currently in its twelfth season, will continue to see the panel of entertainment personalities discussing current events surrounding pop culture, family, celebrity, and trending topics of the day. Viewers will also be treated to more celebrity guest interviews, musical performances, and other formats.

Beginning in 2010, The Talk started out as a daytime series focusing on the female perspective with an all-female panel of hosts, but over the years, this format has evolved. As mentioned above, the show now features a panel of male and female hosts.

Let us know what you think of the renewal news in the comments section, below, and stay tuned for more of The Talk on CBS.

The Talk, Weekdays, 2pm ET/1pm PT, CBS