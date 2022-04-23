‘Barry’ Is Back, Julia Roberts in Watergate Drama, Niecy Nash Is a New ‘Rookie,’ Showtime’s ‘Man Who Fell to Earth,’ ‘Billy the Kid’

In an unusually busy spring weekend of premieres, HBO’s Emmy-winning dark comedy Barry leads the pack, paired with the macabre The Baby. Julia Roberts is gossipy Washington maven Martha Mitchell to Sean Penn’s John Mitchell in Starz’ Watergate drama Gaslit. Niecy Nash guests in a two-part Rookie backdoor pilot as a recent Quantico grad. New cable series include Showtime’s take on the sci-fi cult classic The Man Who Fell to Earth and an Epix Western telling the story of Billy the Kid.

Barry

Season Premiere 10/9c

SUNDAY: After a three-year hiatus, the Emmy-winning darker-than-dark comedy returns, with Bill Hader as the hit man who’d rather be an actor, if only he could escape his criminal past. Not easy now that his acting coach and mentor Gene Cousineau (the wonderful Henry Winkler) is in on his deadly secret, and he’s not taking it well. The shocks pile up on a show that begs to be binge-watched, but we’ll take it in weekly installments. HBO is pairing Barry with a macabre British dramedy, The Baby (10:30/9:30c), starring Michelle De Swarte as the decidedly non-maternal Natasha, whose life goes sideways when she inexplicably is entrusted with her own infant, who’s possibly cursed. If Apple’s bizarre Servant is your cup of bitter tea, this might be for you.

Gaslit

Series Premiere 8/7c

SUNDAY: Julia Roberts chews the copious scenery as notorious Washington, D.C. gossip Martha Mitchell in a colorful docudrama (inspired by the Slow Burn podcast) built around the 1970s Watergate scandal. A loose cannon who unsettles the tightly wound Nixon administration, mouthy Martha is the frisky wife of Attorney General John Mitchell, played under a ton of prosthetics by a nearly unrecognizable Sean Penn. Their combative relationship shreds further when she refuses to keep her opinions to herself during the fraught fallout of the bungled break-in. A who’s-who supporting cast includes Downton Abbey’s Dan Stevens as John Dean, Betty Gilpin as his glamorous mate Mo and Shea Whigham as an unhinged G. Gordon Liddy.

The First Lady

9/8c

SUNDAY: The triptych of intertwining first-lady biopics takes a step back to reveal the path to the White House for Eleanor Roosevelt (Gillian Anderson), Betty Ford (Michelle Pfeiffer) and Michelle Obama (Viola Davis). Eleanor worries she’ll be marginalized, Michelle refuses to be a “Stepford FLOTUS,” and Betty is thrown into the deep end with only days to prepare for her first state dinner.

The Rookie

10/9c

SUNDAY: There’s a new “oldest rookie” in town. In the first of a two-part “backdoor pilot” that could result in a spinoff next season, Niecy Nash (Claws, Reno 911!) plays recent Quantico grad and FBI trainee Simone Clark. She works with LAPD Officer John Nolan (Nathan Fillion) as the L.A. division of the FBI investigates a terrorist explosion implicating one of her former students. (Before going into law enforcement, she was a school counselor.) We expect we’ll be seeing a lot more of Simone, but on her own series.

The Man Who Fell to Earth

Series Premiere 10/9c

SUNDAY: Oscar nominees Chiwetel Ejiofor (12 Years a Slave) and Naomie Harris (Moonlight) are a fascinating odd couple in a series version of the Walter Nevis novel that inspired David Bowie’s 1976 cult classic. He’s a newly arrived alien from a dying planet whose heightened senses make him a quick if awkward study in human behavior — think a more empathetic version of what Alan Tudyk makes funny on Resident Alien. First stop on his urgent mission to save their planets and introduce “the next step” in the evolutionary timeline: connect with Justin Falls (Harris), an underemployed scientist and engineer who must overcome her distrust of this weird creature to see the bigger picture.

Billy the Kid

Series Premiere 10/9c

SUNDAY: Here’s something you don’t see on TV much anymore: an authentic Western. Tom Blyth stars as the notorious outlaw in an epic origin story from Vikings creator Michael Hurst. The series charts the gunslinger’s path from a child (Jonah Collier) of Irish immigrants to a mythic figure whose legend is inseparable from that of the Wild West.

Sanditon

Season Finale 9/8c

SUNDAY: The romantic period melodrama inspired by Jane Austen’s unfinished final novel wraps its second season with a flurry of reversals and revelations. Will Charlotte (Rose Williams) ever make a satisfying match? Will her sister Alison (Rosie Graham)? And what will next season bring? (Hoping for fresher storylines.)

