‘American Idol’ Top 14 Revealed After Nationwide Vote & Judge Picks (RECAP)

After a night of standout performances and rave reviews on Easter Sunday, the American Idol Season 20 field thinned out even more to build a Top 14. The nationwide vote filled the first 10 slots while judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie had the unenviable task of saving four others to round out the talented group.

During the first live show of the season, these individuals sang their hearts out for an opportunity to reach the next round. Who was safe? Who landed in the danger zone? Who went home?

Ava Maybee

The 21-year-old kicked off the show with good news in the Top 10. Her victory song was “Cuz I Love You” by Lizzo. She brought the judges to their feet for the first time

Christian Guardino

America was inspired enough to vote him in through to the next round. The 22-year-old New Yorker killed it on Radiohead’s “Creep.” Christian said he feels every word, and that he does belong here.

Cameron Whitcomb

The upbeat back flipper didn’t win over America’s vote and sang for survival “If It’ Hadn’t Been for Love” by the Steeldrivers. Katy called it his best vocal.

Allegra Miles

Alegra went with an original song in “Tainted” to earn one of those judge spots. Lionel saw a creative artist on stage. He felt the passion, control, and delivery were there. Katy revealed Allegra was among the ones they will save.

Lady K

America loves Lady K as she was voted into by the nationwide vote. She continued to make a statement on Idol with her rendition of “Bust Your Windows” by Jazmine Sullivan.

HunterGirl

The Tenessee singer-songwriter struck a chord with audiences as she made her way to the next round. The platinum ticket holder put her signature sound on “Vice” by Miranda Lambert.

Katyrah Love

Hoping to get one of those judges’ picks, the Baltimore native took to center stage for “Through the Fire” by Chaka Khan. Luke thought it was a great performance and that she sang for her life.

Cadence Baker

The 19-year-old did not get chosen by the nationwide vote. She fought for a judge spot with an audition song “I’m Your Baby Tonight” by Whitney Houston. Katy said she looked and sounded good. She liked the whole package.

Dan Marshall

Dan scored another Idol touchdown this week by making it to the victory zone. He entertained with a Lionel classic “Stuck On You.” The legend himself thought he knocked it out of the park.

Leah Marlene

America liked seeing different sides of the quirky girl from Normal, Illinois and voted her through. She thanked them with “Wisher to the Well,” her original from the Nashville audition.

Nicolina

The vocal powerhouse found herself secure in the initial Top 10 results. The Canadian brought back a popular audition song choice in “She Used to Be Mine” by Sara Bareilles.

Sage

Sage was put in the unenvious spot known as the “danger zone.” She looked to change her fortunes with “Brown Eyed Lover” by Allen Stone. Lionel said that is the way you come out after bad news. He liked how she took charge and put her foot forward.

Jay Copeland

It wasn’t smooth sailing for the platinum ticket holder. He had to sing for survival on “Believer” by Imagine Dragons. Luke thought it was a tremendous performance and song choice. Later Lionel gave Jay the news they will keep him in the competition.

Noah Thompson

The 20-year-old got a nice birthday gift by being voted into America’s Top 10. The construction worker sang “Cover Me Up” by Jason Isbell.

Jacob Moran

The former nurse didn’t completely win over America. He ended up on the chopping block before taking on Katy Perry’s “Rise” once again. Katy was blown away. She said he had the fire at his feet and thought it was an incredible performance.

Elli Rowe

The 20-year-old didn’t do enough to get through the nationwide vote. She sang for survival on “All I Want” by Kodaline. Lionel said she was a victim of so many people in the same lane. He called it her best performance.

Emyrson Flora

The 16-year-old received a ticket to the next round thanks to the nationwide vote. She rewarded fans with “Love in the Dark” by Adele.

Mike Parker

The Idol hopeful ventured out of the country lane with “Bed on Fire” by Teddy Swims. Luke is a huge fan of his presentation and the song choice. He was shocked Mike wasn’t in the Top 10. Luke told Mike they are bringing him back into the game.

Fritz Hager

The former security guard took the last spot in America’s Top 10. He followed up the results with “Golden” by Harry Styles.

Tristen Gressett

The 17-year-old finished the night of performances with “Are You Gonna Go My Way” by Lenny Kravitz. A perfect song choice for someone trying to win over judges. Katy said, “Is that what you call subliminal messaging?” She told him he was a rock star no matter what. Katy later revealed he would take the final Top 14 spot. Guess the song worked after all.

