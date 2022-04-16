‘American Idol’ Reveals Top 20… and They Bring the House Down (RECAP)

What better way to wrap up an Easter Sunday than the musical stylings of American Idol. The Top 20 were revealed by host Ryan Seacrest based on the nationwide vote. The singers performed ahead of the upcoming Top 14 vote the next night. Judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie were impressed throughout the night. Luke described the quality of a finale night. Lionel went as far as to say it’s their strongest class ever.

The evening also saw Chayce Beckham, Phillip Phillips, and Alejandro Aranda return home and bring their new material to the Idol stage. After early frontrunner Kenedi Anderson’s exit, the competition certainly opened up a bit more. Find out if your favorites made it through below.

Emyrson Flora

The youngest in the competition was voted into the Top 20 and kicked off the night with a performance of “Tell Me You Love Me” by Demi Lovato. Lionel loved the attitude and called the Clevelander’s stage presence out of this world. Katy said she was one of the competition’s most talented. Luke Bryan sees a superstar in the making.

Mike Parker

The country carpenter talked about how going to a Luke Bryan concert changed his trajectory and came full circle performing before him. He chose Ryan Hurd and Maren Morris’s duet “Chasing After You.” Katy liked how he worked for the crowd. Luke said he is checking so many boxes. Lionel can hear a storyteller’s voice.

Tristen Gressett

“Mr. Merry Christmas” rocked out to “Sacrifice” by The Weeknd. Luke said the 17-year-old was born to be on stage but felt the song may have put him in a box vocally. The first boos of the season. Katy compared him to Jack Nicholson in The Shining with a little bit of X-Men. Lionel said he can’t keep his eyes off him.

Sage

She put her spin on “Rhiannon” by Fleetwood Mac. Lionel was transported back to 1968. Katy said she carved that song out like a Halloween pumpkin. Luke liked the 21-year-old nanny’s song choice with great vocals.

Jay Copeland

Jay isn’t resting on past success and taking the judge’s feedback on “You Know I’m No Good” by Amy Winehouse. Katy was taken on a ride with all the sauce. Luke said the performance solidified why they gave him the platinum ticket. Lionel found he lived up to the potential they saw in him.

Nicolina

Nicolina spoke about the bond she shared with her sisters. The vocal powerhouse slayed on “Edge of Seventeen” by Stevie Nicks. She was inspired to sing the song after watching a white dove fly over. Luke and Lionel applauded the Canadian’s ability to draw people in with her performance. Katy said she knows how to level up, comparing her to a Ferrari.

Jacob Moran

The now-former nurse is making the most out of his second chance on the show. He chose “Don’t You Worry ‘Bout a Thing” by Stevie Wonder. Lionel would have liked him to hit a little more melody but showed America his range. Katy called him the best singer in the competition. Luke said he is so ready this time around on Idol.

HunterGirl

The platinum ticket holder talked about how she works with veterans using music therapy. She decided on an original called “Heartbreak Down” for this round. The judges complimented her songwriting skills. Katy said this is when you put out those tricks. Luke found she has that magic sound. Lionel called her a natural.

Elli Rowe

Elli opened up about acclimating to the hustle and bustle of Los Angeles. The 20-year-old sang “Somewhere Only We Know” by Keane. Luke said her voice is pure, angelic, and emotional. Lionel encouraged her to lean into who she is. Katy called Elli small but mighty and liked how she reinterprets songs.

Dan Marshall

Dan earned the last spot in his group. The former Virginia Tech football player upped his game on “Friends in Low Places” by Garth Brooks. Lionel said he can take this act on the road immediately. He won over Katy, who thought he had the best stage presence up to that point. Luke said he picked the right song and showed how he would evolve as an artist.

Ava Maybee

Ava talked about how battling stage fright and how her mom encouraged her to perform. The daughter of Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith sang Demi’s “Anyone.” Katy liked how she reinvented the song. Luke saw a different side. Lionel congratulated her on venturing outside her comfort zone.

Allegra Miles

Allegra opened up about her obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) before performing “Free Fallin’” by Tom Petty. Luke said it was his favorite performance of the night so far. Lionel was amazed how she turned a Petty song into a love song. Katy said Allegra is a “freakin’ pro here to stay.”

Noah Thompson

The country boy talked about how his dad taught him how to believe in himself and wanted to provide for the family at home. He gave a new vibe to “Falling” by Harry Styles. Lionel wants him to say, “I Have Arrived.” Katy said no matter what happens, he has got his shot. Luke liked his authenticity, seeing growth.

Leah Marlene

Leah spoke about finding herself and how music was a comfort during a rough two years of discovery. She wanted to show more of a vulnerability in “Heal” by Tom Odell.” Katy’s mind was blown, feeling every ounce of pain. Luke witnessed an amazing transformation. Lionel agreed.

Christian Guardino

Christian opened up about his struggles after being diagnosed with a retinal disorder that leads to blindness. He picked an Idol staple in “Imagine” by John Lennon. Luke heard nothing but perfection. Lionel called him the poster child for the power of the human spirit. Katy said he was put on this planet to do something super powerful, and he is doing it.

Fritz Hager

The Phillip Phillips super fan talked about how Idol helped show his parents music was a career. He sang when the party’s over” by Billie Eilish. Lionel said it was one of his most touching performances. Katy was a puddle, truly touched by what she had seen and heard. . Luke said it was all perfectly done.

Katyrah Love

Katyrah spoke about how music connected her with family and God. She brought the fun to “Dream” from Bishop Briggs. Katy said she has an incredible voice with traces of Whitney Houston. Luke loved her energy. Lionel congratulated her on being among America’s choices.

Cameron Whitcomb

Cameron’s brother got an American Idol tattoo on his butt because he made it this far. The crazy ball of energy challenged himself that if he makes the Top 10, he’ll get one too. Cameron hopes to get there with the help of “Changes” by Black Sabbath. Luke said the back flipper showed the serious artist he is growing into. Lionel said Cameron is on his way. Katy wants him to adopt that next gear of seriousness and then we’ll all get Idol tattoos on our ass.

Cadence Baker

Cadence spoke about fighting nerves and being homesick, taking words of encouragement from Tori Kelly. She spread her proverbial wings on Train Wreck by James Arthur. Lionel said she delivered the goods. Katy found it was one of her best performances. Luke said that outing brought her back and “got in the show.”

Lady K

Lady K reflected on her life’s tragedies and how music gets through the hard times. She closed the night on a high note with “Love on the Brain” by Rihanna. Lionel said Lady K showed what faith and compassion are to people. Katy said she got to shine like the goddess she has always been. Luke was impressed how she didn’t oversing and was doing it so naturally.

