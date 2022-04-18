‘Seinfeld’ Stars Pay Tribute to the Late Liz Sheridan, Who Played Jerry’s Mom

Martin Holmes
1 Comment
Liz Sheridan in Seinfeld
©Castle Rock Entertainment / Courtesy Everett Collection

Jerry Seinfeld and his Seinfeld co-stars have been paying their respects to the late actress Liz Sheridan, who portrayed Jerry’s mother Helen in the hit NBC sitcom.

Sheridan died on Friday of natural causes, her representative, Amanda Hendon, confirmed in a press release. According to Hendon, the veteran actress, also known for portraying Raquel Ochmonek in the series ALF, “died peacefully in her sleep” less than a week after her 93rd birthday.

“Liz was always the sweetest, nicest TV mom a son could wish for. Every time she came on our show it was the coziest feeling for me. So lucky to have known her,” Seinfeld tweeted on Friday.

Jason Alexander, who played Seinfeld’s hapless friend George Costanza on the sitcom, also paid tribute, describing Sheridan as a “gracious” and “wonderful” lady.

“Oh my Lord, just learning of the passing of Liz Sheridan,” Alexander wrote on Twitter. “She was as gracious and graceful a person and actress as you’ll ever meet. Fascinating life. Wonderful lady. Rest well. #RIPLizSheridan.”

The official Seinfeld Twitter account also honored Sheridan, tweeting a photo of the actress alongside one of her famous quotes from the show: “How could anyone not like you?”

Sheridan’s passing comes just two weeks after the death of Estelle Harris, who played George’s mother on Seinfeld. Harris died on April 2 and, like Sheridan, was also 93.

The official Twitter account for ALF shared a message from the show’s creator Paul Fusco, which read, “[Sherida] gave her all to every scene and rose to every comedic challenge. She was a charming, sweet, wonderfully funny woman. I had the pleasure to share many laughs with her both on & off screen.”

In addition to her memorable roles on Seinfeld and ALF, Sheridan also appeared in shows such as The A-Team, Life With Louie, Murder, She Wrote, and Family Ties.

'Seinfeld's Estelle Harris Dies at 93: Jason Alexander Pays TributeSee Also

'Seinfeld's Estelle Harris Dies at 93: Jason Alexander Pays Tribute

Harris was best known for her role as George Costanza's mother on the comedy.

Check out more tributes below.

Seinfeld - NBC

Seinfeld where to stream

Seinfeld

Jason Alexander

Jerry Seinfeld

Liz Sheridan