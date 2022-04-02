‘Seinfeld’s Estelle Harris Dies at 93: Jason Alexander Pays Tribute

Actress Estelle Harris has died at the age of 93 of natural causes.

“It is with the greatest remorse and sadness to announce that Estelle Harris has passed on this evening at 6:25pm,” her son Glen Harris said in a statement to Deadline. “Her kindness, passion, sensitivity, humor, empathy and love were practically unrivaled, and she will be terribly missed by all those who knew her.” She is also survived by two more children, three grandsons, and a great-grandson.

Harris was best known for her role as George Costanza’s (Jason Alexander) mother, Estelle, on Seinfeld (1989-1998) and appeared in 27 episodes, with her first coming in Season 4 with “The Contest.” (Her last episode was the series finale.) Harris’ TV credits also include Curb Your Enthusiasm, ER, Futurama, The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, and Night Court. On the film side, Harris voiced Mrs. Potato Head in the Toy Story franchise. She also appeared in Promoted, CBGB, and My Giant.

Alexander paid tribute to Harris with a Seinfeld reference. “One of my favorite people has passed – my tv mama, Estelle Harris,” he wrote on Twitter. “The joy of playing with her and relishing her glorious laughter was a treat. I adore you, Estelle. Love to your family. Serenity now and always. ”

