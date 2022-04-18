Kiernan Shipka Wants to Reprise ‘Mad Men’ Role: ‘I’m Not Done With Sally’

It’s been almost 15 years since the Emmy-winning Mad Men premiered on AMC, and one of the show’s stars, Kiernan Shipka, is feeling nostalgic.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, the Swimming With Sharks actress said she is open to reprising her role as Sally Draper, the daughter of the show’s main characters, Don Draper (Jon Hamm) and Betty Draper (January Jones). Shipka had her own ideas about where life might have taken an adult version of Sally.

“I’m not done with Sally,” the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina alum said. “I don’t think she’d be in New York. I think she’d do L.A. … But I’m not done with her at all.”

There is no official word on whether a Mad Men spinoff is in the works, but the idea has been tossed around in the past. However, not all cast members are interested, including Hamm, who, in 2020, told ET, “I’m of the belief that when a story’s told, it’s probably done being told. So I don’t know, maybe there’s another version of it out there somewhere, but I hope not.”

Mad Men was created by Matthew Weiner and ran for seven seasons between July 19, 2007, and May 17, 2015. It was set in the 1960s and revolved around a fictional ad agency in New York City. The series received widespread critical acclaim and won numerous awards, including 16 Emmys and five Golden Globes.

Shipka played Sally, the eldest child of Don and Betty Draper, who had a minor role in the first two seasons before taking on a larger role in Season 3 and beyond. Her character, who is going through adolescence for a large part of the series, is noted for having a strained relationship with her parents, particularly her mother.

Since Mad Men ended, Shipka landed the role of Sabrina Spellman in the Netflix series Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. She currently stars as Lou Simms in the Roku Channel drama Swimming with Sharks. Her next appearance comes in the upcoming HBO political drama The White House Plumbers.

