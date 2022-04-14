Jesse L. Martin Exits ‘The Flash’ as Series Regular, Joins NBC Pilot ‘The Irrational’

After eight seasons, Jesse L. Martin is departing The CW‘s superhero drama The Flash as a series regular, though he is still expected to guest star in multiple episodes in the recently renewed ninth season.

According to Deadline, the existing contracts for four of The Flash‘s original cast members — Grant Gustin, Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker, and Martin — were up at the end of Season 8. Gustin signed a new deal with the show in late January, and Patton and Panabaker are said to be in negotiations to reprise their roles. Martin was not approached to return, so he was available for pilot season.

Martin has now landed one of those pilots, signing on for a lead role in NBC’s The Irrational, based on the book Predictably Irrational by bestselling author Dan Ariely. The show follows Alec Baker (Martin), a He will play However, he meets his match in a female domestic terror suspect who turns his life upside down.

The series is written by Arika Mittman (La Brea), who also executive produces alongside Mark Goffman and Samuel Baum. Martin is also on board to produce the pilot, which will film in late May-early June in Vancouver, the same location where The Flash is shot. According to Deadline, Martin’s schedule will allow him to do as many as five episodes of The Flash next season.

Martin has portrayed CCPD detective Joseph “Joe” West on The Flash for the past eight seasons. His character is the father of Iris (Patton), Wally and Jenna West, as well as the legal guardian to Barry Allen (Gustin). He is also known for playing Detective Edward Green on NBC’s Law & Order and originating the Tom Collins role in Rent on Broadway in 1996.

The Flash, Wednesdays, 8/7c, The CW

The Irrational, TBA, NBC