Remembering Patrick Swayze, A ‘Ghost’ Prom, LeAnn Rimes Harmonizes, ‘Kardashians’ Now Streaming
A new installment of ABC’s Superstar series celebrates the career of Ghost and Dirty Dancing heartthrob Patrick Swayze. A newly awakened ghost organizes a “Ghost Prom” on Ghosts, but no “living” humans are allowed. CMT Crossroads puts the spotlight on LeAnn Rimes with an all-female concert. The first family of reality TV, The Kardashians, has moved from cable to streaming for those who care.
Superstar
One of the biggest box-office draws of the late 1980s and 1990s, Patrick Swayze is profiled in the latest edition of Superstar, which celebrates his biggest hits (Ghost, Dirty Dancing) and cult favorites (Roadhouse and Point Break) with clips and interview footage from the ABC News archives. Among those reminiscing about the star who passed away in 2009 at 57 of cancer: Demi Moore, Tony Goldwyn, Liam Neeson, and family friends Debbie Allen and Jaclyn Smith.
Ghosts
With only one more episode left in the hit supernatural comedy’s first season, a new ghost enters the scene: Stephanie (Odessa A’Zion), a mean-girl teen from the 1980s who met a bloody end on her Prom Night after an encounter with the Hudson Valley Chainsaw Killer. Like most teens, she’d rather sleep the day (or decades) away, but now that she’s awake, she decides to organize a “Ghost Prom.” With one catch: no ”livings” allowed, which triggers unhappy memories for Sam (Rose McIver) of her own unfortunate prom experience. Best running gag: Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) sets up an Alexa in anticipation of their first B&B guests, and how the ghosts do marvel at this truly disembodied voice.
CMT Crossroads
Country superstar LeAnn Rimes marks her 25th anniversary in the biz by gathering some of her famous female contemporaries for a 90-minute all-woman concert event. Joining her for powerhouse collaborations: Ashley McBryde, Brandy Clark, Carly Pearce, and Mickey Guyton.
The Kardashians
Still want to keep up with the Kardashians after 20 seasons of overexposure on their E! series? Like it or not, the family that became famous for being famous is back — Kris, Kim, Kourtney, Khloé, Kendall, and Kylie — now behind a streaming paywall, with new episodes every Thursday.
Also streaming:
- Deceit (streaming on Topic): An outstanding cast elevates a four-part British crime thriller based on a true story. Niahm Algar (Raised by Wolves) stars as Sadie, a young detective who goes to the darkest side of undercover work in a honeytrap scheme to get close to a murder suspect. Ray Donovan’s Eddie Marsan and Penny Dreadful’s Harry Treadaway co-star.
- Not So Pretty (streaming on HBO Max): Keke Palmer narrates a four-part exposé from Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering (Allen v. Farrow) that goes inside the trillion-dollar cosmetics, beauty, and personal care industry. You may never look at your vanity shelf the same way again.
- Also on HBO Max: the fifth season of the guilty-pleasure competition The Great Pottery Throw Down, and The Garcias, a reboot of the Nickelodeon comedy The Brothers Garcia (2000-2004), revisiting the Latino-American family 15 years later. The kids are now grown with families of their own, leaving San Antonio for a summer vacation at a fancy beach house on Mexico’s Riviera Maya.
- Killing It (streaming on Peacock): Craig Robinson (The Office) stars in a comedy from Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s Dan Goor as a would-be Miami entrepreneur who decides to try his hand at state-sponsored python hunting.
- Star Trek: Picard (streaming on Paramount+): A trippy episode opens with Picard (Patrick Stewart) in a coma, and Tallinn (Orla Brady) taking the opportunity to tap into his subconscious to help the space boss confront his childhood demons. Back on the streets of 2024 L.A., Seven (Jeri Ryan) and Raffi (Michelle Hurd) hunt for Jurati (Alison Pill), realizing to their horror how their friend is being assimilated by the Born Queen (Annie Wersching).
Inside Thursday TV:
- Relationship issues are a common thread on tonight’s sitcoms. On CBS’s Young Sheldon (8/7c), Georgie (Montana Jordan) reels from a bombshell that he’s keeping secret from the family. Followed by United States of Al (8:30/7:30c), in which divorce talk stirs up old feelings for Riley (Parker Young) and Vanessa (Kelli Goss), while Al (Adhir Kalyan) plays two-timer, dating both Cindy (Jayma Mays) and Ariana (Azita Ghanizada). On Fox’s Call Me Kat (9/8c), the title heroine (Mayim Bialik) has a big decision to make about her own relationship.
- Law & Order (8/7c, NBC): Lt. Dixon (Camryn Manheim) steps up to pursue a homicide investigation when an apparent overdose brings up memories of an unsolved case from her past.
- Walker (8/7c, The CW): Jared Padalecki’s Supernatural co-star Jensen Ackles is behind the camera as director for an episode where Walker and Co. visit a local fair. In a shout-out to their iconic horror show, watch for a special appearance by Kansas, the Winchester boys’ favorite band.
- Atlanta (10/9c, FX): We’re back on the road with Earn (Donald Glover) managing Paper Boi (Brian Tyree Henry). Next stop: Budapest, where a missing object sends the crew on a backstage spiral.