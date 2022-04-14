Remembering Patrick Swayze, A ‘Ghost’ Prom, LeAnn Rimes Harmonizes, ‘Kardashians’ Now Streaming

A new installment of ABC’s Superstar series celebrates the career of Ghost and Dirty Dancing heartthrob Patrick Swayze. A newly awakened ghost organizes a “Ghost Prom” on Ghosts, but no “living” humans are allowed. CMT Crossroads puts the spotlight on LeAnn Rimes with an all-female concert. The first family of reality TV, The Kardashians, has moved from cable to streaming for those who care.

MJ Kim/Getty Images

Superstar

10/9c

One of the biggest box-office draws of the late 1980s and 1990s, Patrick Swayze is profiled in the latest edition of Superstar, which celebrates his biggest hits (Ghost, Dirty Dancing) and cult favorites (Roadhouse and Point Break) with clips and interview footage from the ABC News archives. Among those reminiscing about the star who passed away in 2009 at 57 of cancer: Demi Moore, Tony Goldwyn, Liam Neeson, and family friends Debbie Allen and Jaclyn Smith.

Bertrand Calmeau/CBS

Ghosts

9/8c

With only one more episode left in the hit supernatural comedy’s first season, a new ghost enters the scene: Stephanie (Odessa A’Zion), a mean-girl teen from the 1980s who met a bloody end on her Prom Night after an encounter with the Hudson Valley Chainsaw Killer. Like most teens, she’d rather sleep the day (or decades) away, but now that she’s awake, she decides to organize a “Ghost Prom.” With one catch: no ”livings” allowed, which triggers unhappy memories for Sam (Rose McIver) of her own unfortunate prom experience. Best running gag: Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) sets up an Alexa in anticipation of their first B&B guests, and how the ghosts do marvel at this truly disembodied voice.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CMT

CMT Crossroads

8/7c

Country superstar LeAnn Rimes marks her 25th anniversary in the biz by gathering some of her famous female contemporaries for a 90-minute all-woman concert event. Joining her for powerhouse collaborations: Ashley McBryde, Brandy Clark, Carly Pearce, and Mickey Guyton.

Hulu

The Kardashians

Series Premiere

Still want to keep up with the Kardashians after 20 seasons of overexposure on their E! series? Like it or not, the family that became famous for being famous is back — Kris, Kim, Kourtney, Khloé, Kendall, and Kylie — now behind a streaming paywall, with new episodes every Thursday.

Also streaming:

Inside Thursday TV: