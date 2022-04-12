Comedian Gilbert Gottfried Dies at 67

Gilbert Gottfried has died at the age of 67.

The Gottfried family posted the news on the comedian’s official Twitter account. “We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved Gilbert Gottfried after a long illness. In addition to being the most iconic voice in comedy, Gilbert was a wonderful husband, brother, friend and father to his two young children. Although today is a sad day for all of us, please keep laughing as loud as possible in Gilbert’s honor,” the statement reads.

“Gilbert Gottfried made me laugh at times when laughter did not come easily. What a gift. I did not know him well but I loved what he shared with me. My best wishes and sympathy to his family,” Jason Alexander wrote on Twitter.

Gottfried was best known for his stand-up comedy and his very recognizable voice. The actor voiced Iago in the 1992 film Aladdin, and his numerous TV credits include Family Guy, Crashing, Episodes, and Law & Order: SVU. In 1980, he became a cast member on Saturday Night Live, and he returned to the late-night sketch comedy show in 1998.