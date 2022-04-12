If you miss Normal People, your next obsession is nearly here. Hulu released the first Conversations with Friends trailer on Tuesday, April 12. The series is a TV adaptation of Sally Rooney’s novel of the same name and is set to release May 15. The series stars Alison Oliver, Sasha Lane, Joe Alwyn, and Jemima Kirke.

The trailer shows the first looks at Conversations with Friends‘s queer love stories and complicated dating webs, as well as a new original song from Phoebe Bridgers. Oliver and Lane play Frances and Bobbi, a former couple who end up having romances with married couple Melissa and Nick, played by Kirke and Alwyn.

The 12-episode season will follow Oliver’s Frances, a 21 year old college student, as she “navigates a series of relationships that force her to confront her own vulnerabilities for the first time.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

“Frances is observant, cerebral, and sharp. Her ex-girlfriend, now best friend, Bobbi is self-assured, outspoken, and compelling. Though they broke up three years ago, Frances and Bobbi are virtually inseparable and perform spoken word poetry together in Dublin,” the series description says. “It’s at one of their shows that they meet Melissa, an older writer, who is fascinated by the pair.”

“Bobbi and Frances start to spend time with Melissa and her husband, Nick, a handsome but reserved actor. While Melissa and Bobbi flirt with each other openly, Nick and Frances embark on an intense secret affair that is surprising to them both,” the series description continues. “Soon the affair begins to test the bond between Frances and Bobbi, forcing Frances to reconsider her sense of self, and the friendship she holds so dear.”

The trailer teases lots of steamy moments shared between Oliver and Alwyn’s Frances and Nick, plus the intensely emotional conversations their affair will bring about. Like Normal People, which starred Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones, Conversations with Friends seems to have no shortage of intimate, emotional moments.

Conversations with Friends is executive produced by Ed Guiney, Emma Norton, and Andrew Lowe for Element Pictures. Lenny Abrahamson serves as an executive producer, as well as Tommy Bulfin and Rose Garnett for BBC. The series is an Element Pictures production for Hulu and BBC Three. Catherine Magee serves as series producer and Jeanie Igoe serves as producer.

Conversations with Friends, Series Premiere, May 15, Hulu