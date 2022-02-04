‘Conversations With Friends’: First Look at Sally Rooney’s Next Hulu Series (PHOTOS)

The first look at Hulu and BBC Three’s next collaboration with author Sally Rooney is here as the streamer unveils new photos for the upcoming series Conversations with Friends.

This latest series comes following the success of their previous project, Normal People, which starred Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal and was based on Rooney’s book of the same name. In Conversations with Friends, Rooney’s other best-selling novel comes to life.

Playing out over 12 episodes, this adaptation is expected to arrive in Spring 2022 with an exact premiere date yet to be revealed. In the meantime, Hulu is holding viewers over until then with several first look photos featuring stars Alison Oliver, Sasha Lane, Joe Alwyn, and Jemima Kirke.

The show follows Oliver’s Frances, a 21-year-old college student who is navigating a series of relationships that forces her to evaluate and confront her own vulnerabilities for the first time. As teased in the photos below, these stars transform into Rooney’s characters from the 2017 novel.

Scroll down to learn more about the characters and their roles in Frances’ story.

Conversations with Friends, Series Premiere, Spring 2022, Hulu