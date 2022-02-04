‘Conversations With Friends’: First Look at Sally Rooney’s Next Hulu Series (PHOTOS)

Conversations with Friends Joe Alywn, Alison Oliver, Sasha Lane, and Jemima Kirke for Hulu
Hulu

The first look at Hulu and BBC Three’s next collaboration with author Sally Rooney is here as the streamer unveils new photos for the upcoming series Conversations with Friends.

This latest series comes following the success of their previous project, Normal People, which starred Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal and was based on Rooney’s book of the same name. In Conversations with Friends, Rooney’s other best-selling novel comes to life.

Playing out over 12 episodes, this adaptation is expected to arrive in Spring 2022 with an exact premiere date yet to be revealed. In the meantime, Hulu is holding viewers over until then with several first look photos featuring stars Alison Oliver, Sasha Lane, Joe Alwyn, and Jemima Kirke.

The show follows Oliver’s Frances, a 21-year-old college student who is navigating a series of relationships that forces her to evaluate and confront her own vulnerabilities for the first time. As teased in the photos below, these stars transform into Rooney’s characters from the 2017 novel.

Scroll down to learn more about the characters and their roles in Frances’ story.

Conversations with Friends, Series Premiere, Spring 2022, Hulu

Conversations with Friends Alison Oliver Hulu
Hulu

Conversations with Friends is told through the eyes of Frances, a young woman who is still figuring out her path in life. New acquaintances and old bonds force her to question where the life’s road is leading her.

Conversations with Friends Sasha Lane and Alison Oliver for Hulu
Hulu

Frances’ best friend Bobbi (Lane) is a bit more outgoing than her and the blurred lines in their relationship makes way for possible drama.

Conversations with Friends Jemima Kirke and Sasha Lane for Hulu
Hulu

Frances and Bobbi form a friendship with Melissa (Kirke), an accomplished young professional who inspires Bobbi’s creative side.

Conversations with Friends Sasha Lane, Joe Alwyn, Alison Oliver, and Jemima Kirke
Hulu

It’s through Melissa that Bobbi and Frances meet her husband Nick (Alwyn), who is a relatively known actor in their world.

Conversations with Friends Joe Alwyn and Alison Oliver
Hulu

Things become complicated for Frances when she starts building an undeniable connection with Nick, leading her to question everything.

Conversations with Friends cast hulu
Hulu

What’s in store for this motley crew? Tune into Conversations with Friends to find out when it arrives on Hulu this spring.

