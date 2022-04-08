‘American Idol’ Sneak Peek: Katy Perry Gets Dramatic While Lost at Sea (VIDEO)

American Idol heads to Hawai’i as the Top 24 are set to perform beginning with the April 10 episode, and at least one of the judges may be getting a bit too dramatic, as seen in TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek.

Katy Perry clings onto the side of a surfboard, with a seagull figure on it. “I’m not gonna make it,” she calls out theatrically. “Now go. Go now, fly away, find land.” She hits the seagull away before calling out her goodbyes to her fellow judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie. But where exactly are they? And where is host Ryan Seacrest? And how will she respond to his question, “Were you just crying out there?” Watch the clip above for more.

Sunday’s episode (which will be available to stream on Hulu on Monday) is the first of the season with Idol‘s Top 24 contestants and voting. The ABC hit singing competition returns to Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa in Ko Olina, Hawaii, to kick off two nights of spectacular performances by the Top 24. (The second will air on Monday, April 11, at 8/7c.)

Furthermore, an alum from its 10th season, Jimmie Allen, will be serving as a mentor and offering sound advice to aspiring superstars who hope to walk away with America’s vote. It’s the first time overnight voting opens to audiences at home. Then the competition moves to Hollywood for the Top 20 on April 17.

American Idol, Sundays, 8/7c, ABC