‘Mrs. Maisel’ Star Caroline Aaron Joins U.S. & Israeli Crossover Comedy ‘Chanshi’

The upcoming Israeli/U.S. crossover comedy Chanshi has cast The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star Caroline Aaron in a lead role opposite the previously announced Henry Winkler.

According to Deadline, Aaron will play the titular character’s stepmother, Babshi, in the series, about a young Jewish girl from Brooklyn who decides, just before her wedding, to abandon everything and immigrate to Israel. Babshi’s husband Tatty is played by Winkler, and the titular Chanshi is portrayed by Aleeza Chanowitz, who created the series.

In addition to Aaron, Winkler, and Chanowitz, the show also stars Marnina Schon (Dollface), Tomer Machloof (Tehran), Lee Bader (Super Lady), Oshri Cohen (McMafia), Daniel Moreshet (The Big Nothing), Michal Birnbaum (Unorthodox), Roy Miller (Superdaddy), Roni Dalumi (Euphoria), and Dor Gvirtsmam.

Production is underway on the series, which is produced by Kastina Communications and directed by Mickey Triest and Aaron Eva (Bracha). It is set to air on the Israeli network HOT later this year and is currently being shopped to U.S. and international buyers.

Aaron is perhaps best known for playing Shirley Maisel in Amazon’s multi-time Emmy Award-winning series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She has also had guest roles in several TV series, including Frasier, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Desperate Housewives, Transparent, Madam Secretary, and The Good Fight. Her most recent TV appearance came in the CBS sitcom Ghosts.

She is also noted for her film work, having starred in Mike Nichols’ Heartburn (1986) and Primary Colors (1998), as well as Woody Allen’s Crimes and Misdemeanors (1989), Alice (1990), and Deconstructing Harry (1997), and Nora Ephron’s Sleepless in Seattle (1993). Her other film appearances include Edward Scissorhands, Big Night, and, more recently, 21 Jump Street and its sequel 22 Jump Street.

Chanshi, Season 1, TBA