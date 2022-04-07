Rob Lowe and His Son to Star in Netflix Comedy ‘Unstable’

It will be a family affair on Netflix‘s newly greenlit comedy Unstable as Rob Lowe and his son John Owen Lowe are set to lead the series.

The father-and-son duo, who have won over fans with their humorous relationship on social media, will star in the scripted comedy about an introverted young man who takes a job working for his wildly eccentric father at a cutting-edge biotech research company. It is said to be inspired by the way John Owen often trolls his dad on social media.

Santa Clarita Diet creator Victor Fresco serves as showrunner on the series, which he co-created with the Lowes. Fresco is also known for creating the comedy series Better Off Ted and Andy Richter Controls the Universe and has written for Emmy-nominated shows My Name Is Earl and Mad About You.

“We are very excited to be working with Victor, Rob, and John Owen,” said Tracey Pakosta, Netflix’s head of comedy (via The Hollywood Reporter). “The three of them — and their wildly funny, smart sensibilities — are a perfect fit for our growing slate of scripted comedies.”

This isn’t the first time Rob and John Owen have worked together on-screen. They previously co-starred in the Netflix movie Holiday in the Wild and John Owen had a recurring role on Lowe’s Fox sitcom The Grinder. The pair also appeared together on the A&E reality series The Lowe Files.

Rob currently stars in Fox’s 911: Lone Star, where John Owen has served as story editor and writer. He also hosts the podcast series Literally and Parks and Recollection, which details the behind-the-scenes of the NBC sitcom Parks and Recreation. Rob’s other notable roles include Sam Seaborn on the NBC political drama The West Wing and Robert McCallister on the ABC drama Brothers & Sisters.

Unstable, TBA, Netflix