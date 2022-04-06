‘Halo’ Sneak Peek: Cortana Introduces Herself to Master Chief’s Silver Team (VIDEO)

Master Chief Petty Officer John-117 (Pablo Schreiber) and Silver Team have a new member on Halo… sort of. TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek at the four of them with AI Cortana (Jen Taylor, who voices the character in the video game) from the April 7 episode.

To everyone’s surprise, as Master Chief turns away from Kai (Kate Kennedy), Vannak (Bentley Kalu), and Riz (Natasha Culzac), Cortana appears and asks for their attention for a moment. “What are you doing?” Master Chief asks. “To those of you who haven’t heard of me, I’m Cortana. I’ll be working with Master Chief to provide logistical and tactical support for Silver Team,” the AI explains.

“No, I didn’t summon you,” he protests. “This is coming from inside you, Chief?” Riz asks. “Go away,” Master Chief tries telling Cortana. “AI off.” But she protests, “I’m introducing myself to the rest of the team.” He tries again, snapping, “Go, disappear.” Watch the clip above to see what Cortana does next and Master Chief offering an explanation to the rest of Silver Team.

In “Emergence,” John meets his new partner and discovers secrets inside his own memory (which seems to have been unlocked by a mysterious artifact he came across in the series premiere). Meanwhile, Kwan (Yerin Ha) wants to return to Madrigal to continue her people’s fight for independence, but Soren (Bokeem Woodbine) has other plans for her. And Makee (Charlie Murphy) initiates her plan to retrieve the Madrigal object, with deadly consequences.

