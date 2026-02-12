Severance Season 3 may not arrive for some time, but is Season 4 already in the works? It seems like the future is bright for Apple TV‘s award-winning drama as production plans unfold for upcoming episodes.

While no official announcements surrounding additional season orders have been made, a recent report from Deadline hints at the intended plans for Season 4 of the series from Dan Erickson and executive producer Ben Stiller. Although details are minimal, we’re breaking down everything we know about the potential for a fourth season of Severance below. Scroll down for a closer look and stay tuned for any official updates.

Has Severance been renewed for Season 4?

Severance has not been officially renewed for Season 4 yet, but Season 3 is already in the works and eyeing a summer 2026 filming start, according to the latest reports. Keep an eye out for an official renewal announcement in the meantime.

What has been said about Severance Season 4?

In Deadline’s report, which revealed that Severance will now be helmed by Apple Studios, with its former leading studio, Fifth Season, shifting to an executive producing position, plans for a four-season arc are supposedly in place. Part of the studio shift was to be able to accommodate the high-demand series’ heftier budget.

Per Deadline, “Taking a longer-term view, which is that Severance will run for at least four seasons, Apple TV brass concluded they would be able to make better decisions about the health of the show — including potentially expanding the franchise — and approached Fifth Season about a buyout.”

In other words, Apple Studios’ acquisition of the Severance IP is not only promising for a fourth season, but potentially for spinoffs. But stay tuned to see how they plan to expand the universe overrun by Kier’s Lumon Industries.

Who would star in Severance Season 4?

If Severance were to return for Season 4, only time will tell who would feature in it, as we’ve yet to see Season 3’s storylines unfold. Currently, the main cast includes Adam Scott, Britt Lower, Patricia Arquette, Tramell Tillman, Zach Cherry, John Turturro, Dichen Lachman, Jen Tullock, and more. Stay tuned to see what might unfold cast-wise if the series returns for Season 4.

What would Severance Season 4 be about?

Without knowing how Season 3 of Severance will unfold, it’s difficult to know where a fourth season would take viewers. For now, we’d anticipate that it would delve further into the mysteries surrounding Lumon Industries, a company that offers the severance procedure, which allows employees to divide their consciousness between work and home.

Stay tuned to see if Severance will be back for Season 4, and let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

Severance, Season 3 Premiere, TBA, Apple TV