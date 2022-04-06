‘Unplanned in Akron’: Katy Mixon & More Join CBS Pilot

The CBS teen-parenting comedy pilot Unplanned in Akron has added four new cast members, including Eastbound & Down star Katy Mixon.

Mixon is joined by Mr. Iglesias actor Cree Cicchino, Outmatched star Connor Kalopsis, and Ugly Betty alum Christopher Gorham, for the series, which follows two teenagers navigating parenthood. With help from their friends and parents, the teenage couple learn that mistakes in life don’t have to derail your life; sometimes, you just have to laugh (or cry) your way through it.

Cicchino, who recently played Luisa Torres in the HBO Max limited series And Just Like That…, will portray Brianna. Described as sharp-witted, outspoken, and unfiltered, Brianna is mature beyond her years, having played “mom” to four younger siblings. Now she has an 8-month-old of her own to take care of. Cicchino’s other credits include Game Shakers, The Adventures of Kid Danger, and The Sleepover.

Kalopsis plays Brianna’s partner Tyler, the fantastic, if overprotective, dad to his 8-month-old daughter. He’s described as sweetly optimistic and occasionally naïve, and totally in love with Brianna. Kalopsis has appeared in the likes of The Grinder, Outmatched, and Bad Words.

Mixon, best known for playing April Buchanon in the HBO comedy Eastbound & Down, plays Tyler’s mom Wendy, who works as a barista at the coffee shop where Brianna is a cashier. She’s supportive, pragmatic, and fiercely protective of her family. Mixon previously starred in the CBS sitcom Mike & Molly; her other credits include American Housewife and The Thing About Pam.

Finally, Gorham stars as Wendy’s husband Jeff, the pushover of the family but with a heart of gold. He provides the optimism to balance his more skeptical wife. Gorham is most known for playing Henry Grubstick in the ABC comedy-drama Ugly Betty. His other credits include Insatiable, Covert Affairs, and Once Upon a Time.

Call Me Kat star Schuyler Helford serves as writer and co-executive producer on the series, which received a pilot order in February. Emily Wilson exec produces with Samie Falvey and Erik Feig for PictureStart and Chris Mills and Chris Emerson for Authentic. CBS Studios produces.

Unplanned in Akron, TBA, CBS