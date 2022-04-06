‘Chicago Med’ Bosses: Ethan’s ‘Thrown a Big, Emotional Curveball’ When He Returns

Following one character’s recent return to Chicago Med, another is imminent: Dr. Ethan Choi (Brian Tee) will be back “very shortly,” executive producer Diane Frolov revealed during One Chicago’s recent press day.

Ethan returns in Episode 18 (airing April 13), “and he is in the show for the rest of the season,” Frolov said, confirming we will see more of him with Dr. Daniel Charles (Oliver Platt). “He gets thrown a big, emotional curveball, which he’ll come to Dr. Charles to talk about,” executive producer Andrew Schneider teased.

“The great thing about talking to Ethan is that he is a traditionally, sort of rigid, by-the-book kind of guy who maybe is a little bit buttoned up and of course, shrinks just love that,” Platt added. “I love the way our relationship has developed. Some of my favorite stuff with Ethan was in the first season when he was dealing with his PTSD and we informally struck up a relationship. He’s gone off and a lot of stuff’s happened to him, so I think you’re gonna see a different Ethan.”

Also back in the ED is Dr. Hannah Asher (Jessy Schram, who is a series regular), who went to rehab in the Season 6 premiere. In the March 16 episode, Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson) told Dr. Dean Archer (Steven Weber) they are implementing an emergency OB-GYN service in the ED and brought back Asher to get it off the ground. Archer did express his concerns about her history, but Asher assured him, “I am almost two years sober and committed to doing whatever it takes to stay that way. I am ready for this personally and professionally.”

Frolov previewed, “She has to get past that history in her relationships with people. We’ll particularly see a lot of conflict with Archer, who has his own reasons for a kind of prejudice against her because of her past.” Schneider added that Dr. Will Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss), with whom Asher has a romantic history, “who has always seen her as someone who needs help, is gonna have to overcome his prejudice toward her because she’s a woman who’s now very strong and who’s determined to overcome her past in her position.” Expect to see her get plenty of support from Sharon.

Chicago Med, Wednesdays, 8/7c, NBC