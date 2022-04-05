‘Physical’: Apple TV+ Unveils First Look at Murray Bartlett in Season 2

Apple TV+ is giving viewers their first look at Season 2 of the dark dramedy Physical, starring Rose Byrne, which is officially set to return beginning Friday, June 3.

From creator, writer, and executive producer Annie Weisman, Physical‘s second season will include 10 all-new episodes which will arrive on a weekly basis each Friday following the premiere. Along with Weisman, Byrne also executive produces the project for Apple TV+.

In Season 2, following the successful launch of Sheila Rubin’s (Byrne) first fitness video, she is being faced with new and bigger obstacles. Sheila is being torn between loyalty to her husband (played by Rory Scovel) and the values he represents, and a dangerous attraction to someone else…

Now that she’s no longer the only game in town, Sheila finds herself having to outrun fierce new competitors on the road to building her fitness empire. Along the way, she’ll meet some new faces like Murray Bartlett‘s (The White Lotus), as teased in the new photos above.

Bartlett will play Vincent “Vinnie” Green, a charismatic fitness instructor, weight-loss guru, and pioneer of the late-night infomercial. Along with Byrne, Bartlett, and Scovel, Season 2 of Physical features Dierdre Friel, Della Saba, Lou Taylor Pucci, and Paul Sparks.

Physical Season 2 is executive produced by Weisman, Byrne, director Stephanie Laing, Marty Adelstein, Becky Clements, Alexandra Cunningham, John McNamara, Sera Gamble, and Craig Gillespie. Don’t miss the fun, stream Physical Season 2 when it arrives this summer and catch up on Season 1 anytime before then by streaming on Apple TV+.

Physical, Season 2 Premiere, Friday, June 3, Apple TV+