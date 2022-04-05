‘The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder’: First Look at Tiffany Haddish’s Character (VIDEO)

The latest episode of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder is making way for a recognizable voice as Tiffany Haddish lends her vocals to one of Penny’s (Kyla Pratt) teachers, Miss Hill.

In an exclusive first look at the April 6 episode, aptly titled, “Home School,” Penny must face the harsh reality that not everyone she knows can live in a nice home. As teased in the sneak peek, above, executive producer Ralph Farquhar shares, “we actually do take a pretty serious issue straight on.”

The issue in question happens to be homelessness. “Penny discovers that one of her school teachers who happens to be her toughest school teacher is actually living in the teacher’s lounge,” Farquhar says. “In other words, she’s homeless. Her name is Miss Hill and she’s being played by none other than miss Tiffany Haddish.”

In the featurette, viewers get a peek behind the curtain as Haddish, who recently starred in Apple TV+‘s The Afterparty, gets animated. “My character Miss Hill is a no-nonsense, doesn’t have time for silliness, type of teacher,” Haddish muses in the featurette. “She’s quick to give you detention, quick to let you know you’re failing at something.”

But Haddish adds, “what I like about Miss Hill is she don’t take no mess. Also, I love that she has curly hair,” the actress reveals. As the first look plays on, viewers get a peek at Miss Hill’s dynamic with Penny as her student.

Their connection will be an important one as Penny realizes the forms homelessness can take on, including through teachers in her community, the individuals who are undervalued and underpaid for the work they do. See the revealing first look, above, and don’t miss The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder‘s latest episode when it drops on Disney+.

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, New Episodes, Wednesdays, Disney+