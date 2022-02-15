‘The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder’: Meet Star-Studded Guest Cast (PHOTOS)

The Proud Family is back in Disney+’s Louder and Prouder (premiering February 23), and they’re joined by a star-studded guest cast.

The streaming service has unveiled first-look images of the characters being played by Lizzo, Jaden Smith, Lena Waithe, Al Roker, Lamorne Morris, and Brenda Song. (In some cases, they’re playing themselves.)

The new series picks up the story with Penny Proud and her family: parents Oscar and Trudy, twin siblings BeBe and CeCe, and grandmother Suga Mama (and Puff!). Of course, also around isPenny’s loyal crew — Dijonay Jones, LaCienega Boulevardez and Zoey Howzer — among others.

Returning from the original series are: Kyla Pratt as Penny Proud, Tommy Davidson as Oscar Proud, Paula Jai Parker as Trudy Proud, JoMarie Payton as Suga Mama, Cedric the Entertainer as Uncle Bobby, Karen Malina White as Dijonay Jones, Soleil Moon Frye as Zoey Howzer, Alisa Reyes as LaCienega Boulevardez, Carlos Mencia as Felix Boulevardez, Maria Canals-Barrera as Sunset Boulevardez, and Alvaro Gutierrez as Papi.

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder premieres with the first two episodes on Wednesday, February 23. All seasons of the original series (which debuted on Disney Channel in 2001) are available to stream on Disney+ now.

Scroll down to see the guest cast.

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, Series Premiere, Wednesday, February 23, Disney+