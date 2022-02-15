‘The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder’: Meet Star-Studded Guest Cast (PHOTOS)

Meredith Jacobs
Comments
Guest Stars in The Proud Family Louder and Prouder
Disney

The Proud Family is back in Disney+’s Louder and Prouder (premiering February 23), and they’re joined by a star-studded guest cast.

The streaming service has unveiled first-look images of the characters being played by Lizzo, Jaden Smith, Lena Waithe, Al Roker, Lamorne Morris, and Brenda Song. (In some cases, they’re playing themselves.)

The new series picks up the story with Penny Proud and her family: parents Oscar and Trudy, twin siblings BeBe and CeCe, and grandmother Suga Mama (and Puff!). Of course, also around isPenny’s loyal crew — Dijonay Jones, LaCienega Boulevardez and Zoey Howzer — among others.

Returning from the original series are: Kyla Pratt as Penny Proud, Tommy Davidson as Oscar Proud, Paula Jai Parker as Trudy Proud, JoMarie Payton as Suga Mama, Cedric the Entertainer as Uncle Bobby, Karen Malina White as Dijonay Jones, Soleil Moon Frye as Zoey Howzer, Alisa Reyes as LaCienega Boulevardez, Carlos Mencia as Felix Boulevardez, Maria Canals-Barrera as Sunset Boulevardez, and Alvaro Gutierrez as Papi.

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder premieres with the first two episodes on Wednesday, February 23. All seasons of the original series (which debuted on Disney Channel in 2001) are available to stream on Disney+ now.

Scroll down to see the guest cast.

Lizzo in The Proud Family Louder and Prouder
Disney

Lizzo as herself, the first singer Oscar hires to perform at his new theme park, SnackLand

Jaden Smith in The Proud Family Louder and Prouder
Disney

Jaden Smith as College Myron, the college version of Myron Lewinski

Lena Waithe in The Proud Family Louder and Prouder
Disney

Lena Waithe as College Maya, the college version of Maya Leibowitz-Jenkins

Al Roker in The Proud Family Louder and Prouder
Disney

Al Roker as himself, a wish-granting genie

Lamorne Morris in The Proud Family Louder and Prouder
Disney

Lamorne Morris as himself, a headliner in a musical

Brenda Song in The Proud Family Louder and Prouder
Disney

Brenda Song as Vanessa Vue, a local TV news reporter who covers Oscar’s most embarrassing escapades

