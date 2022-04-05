‘Abbott’ Principal in Hot Seat, ‘This Is Us’ Anniversary Antics, Skateboarding with Tony Hawk, Ben Franklin the Revolutionary

TV’s wackiest principal knows her job is on the line in Abbott Elementary. An anniversary gathering provides the catalyst for another marriage’s doom in a pivotal episode of This Is Us. An HBO documentary celebrates the career of skateboard pioneer Tony Hawk. Ken Burns’ Benjamin Franklin biography concludes with the statesman helping draft the Declaration of Independence.

ABC/Gilles Mingasson

Abbott Elementary

9/8c

If there’s a breakout star among Abbott’s excellent ensemble, it would be Janelle James as the school’s outrageously self-obsessed principal Ava Coleman, whose days of carefree primping may be numbered. She only got the job because she blackmailed the superintendent (Reggie Hayes) over an affair, but now that she’s lost that leverage, Ava is going to have to rise to the occasion and get serious. She knows she can’t “charisma my way out of the situation” when making a presentation to the school board to keep her struggling school from losing its funding. Her job could also be in the balance, and while the teachers aren’t what you’d call fans, they rally to help her if only to help themselves. A fun subplot for the fabulous Sheryl Lee Ralph as veteran kindergarten teacher Barbara Howard has her considering compromising her considerable moral standards to secure a grant she’s applied for over 10 years.

Ron Batzdorff/NBC

This Is Us

9/8c

Another pivotal episode in the tear-jerking family drama’s final season brings the siblings together again for the 10th anniversary of Rebecca (Mandy Moore) and Miguel (Jon Heurtas)—with flashbacks to a memorable 10th-anniversary dinner for Rebecca and Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) when the ”Big Three” kids were at a very different stage of development. In the present, the festivities are upstaged by another crisis for the estranged Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Toby (Chris Sullivan) involving their adorable young son, and while Kate has Kevin (Justin Hartley) and Randall (Sterling K. Brown) for emotional support, she and we know things are likely never to be the same again.

HBO

Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Fall Off

9/8c

A brutally honest documentary profile celebrates the 40-year career of skateboarder Tony Hawk, who evolved from booed outsider to living legend. Now 53 (and a recent Oscar presenter), he and his peers are challenged to reflect on whether all of those concussions and broken bones were worth it to reach the top of the burgeoning sport.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York

Benjamin Franklin

8/7c

The second and final chapter of Ken Burns’ masterful biographical profile of the iconic Founding Father takes us into the heart of the American Revolution. A gifted diplomat, Franklin wins French support for the colony’s battle against British rule, helps craft the Declaration of Independence and is instrumental in the formation of the U.S. Constitution. Mandy Patinkin reads Franklin’s still-vibrant words.

Inside Tuesday TV: