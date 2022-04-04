‘The Flight Attendant’ Season 2 Trailer: Cassie’s New Life & First Look at Sharon Stone (VIDEO)

Cassie Bowden (Kaley Cuoco) is determined to hold onto the new life she’s made for herself in Los Angeles with everything she’s got. But that’s much easier said than done.

When The Flight Attendant Season 2 begins, Cassie’s sober and feeling pretty good about her new life (including a new man!), and her friend (and CIA agent) Shane (Griffin Matthews) even says in the new trailer that she seems “very put together.” But, as Cuoco warns while introducing the video, “If you thought Season 1 was wild, Season 2 is going to be one trip you will never forget.”

Cassie’s now working as an asset for the CIA, something she spills to her friends Annie (Zosia Mamet) and Max (Deniz Akdeniz). “I know we said no more secrets, but you were just about to guess it anyway,” she says. “Cassie, I was literally nowhere close to figuring that out,” Annie tells her. But can they figure out exactly what’s going on with the weird things happening around Cassie? There’s someone with the same tattoo as her, and it looks like someone could be pretending to be Cassie — and frame her.

This season, Cassie’s joined by very familiar faces in her mind palace: versions of herself. “What, did you think you were going to find some hot dead guy in here again?” one asks her, referencing Michiel Huisman’s Alex from Season 1.

The trailer also shows Cassie and her brother, Davey (T.R. Knight) coming face-to-face with their mother, Lisa (Sharon Stone). As her character description reveals, she and her daughter are estranged, which Lisa prefers because “after a lifetime of dealing with Cassie’s alcoholism, she no longer has any patience or goodwill to spare.” Watch below for more, including what’s going on with Megan (Rosie Perez).

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

The Flight Attendant Season 2 premieres on HBO Max with the first two episodes on Thursday, April 21, followed by two more on April 28. Then the rest of the season will be released with one episode weekly, until the finale on May 26.

In Season 2, an overseas assignment leads Cassie to inadvertently witness a murder and become entangled in another international intrigue. Also returning from Season 1 are recurring guest stars Yasha Jackson and Audrey Grace Marshall. Season 2 stars new series regulars Mo McRae, Callie Hernandez, and JJ Soria, as well as new recurring guest stars Alanna Ubach, Cheryl Hines, Jessie Ennis, Mae Martin, Margaret Cho, Santiago Cabrera, and Shohreh Aghdashloo.

The Flight Attendant is developed by showrunner Steve Yockey, who serves as executive producer alongside co-showrunner and executive producer Natalie Chaidez. Greg Berlanti, Cuoco, Sarah Schechter, David Madden, Suzanne McCormack, and Silver Tree are executive producers. Jess Meyer is co-executive producer and Bonnie Munoz is producer. Season 1 was based on Chris Bohjalian’s novel.

The Flight Attendant, Season 2 Premiere, Thursday, April 21, HBO Max