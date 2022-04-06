‘Tokyo Vice’: Ansel Elgort Gets Into Trouble on the Job in First Look (VIDEO)

Seeking a crime drama with a little extra grit? HBO Max‘s original series Tokyo Vice could be your perfect fix heading into the month of April as the streamer takes viewers to the “neon-soaked underbelly” of Tokyo.

Set in the ’90s, this crime drama series follows the travails of American journalist Jake Adelstein, played by West Side Story and Baby Driver actor Ansel Elgort. Young and hungry for answers, Adelstein takes on Tokyo’s Metropolitan Police beat and does what he can to uncover secrets.

But as with every mystery, nothing and no one is truly what or who they seem to be, and that’s apparent in an exclusive first look clip from the series which kicks off on Thursday, April 7. Premiering with three episodes, two new episodes will arrive each Thursday until April 28 when the finale launches.

Loosely inspired by the real-life Adelstein’s first-hand account of covering the Tokyo Metropolitan Police beat, the clip, above teases some of the challenges the reporter faces in a foreign country where he doesn’t know the rules. “Gaijin, come here,” his boss calls him into his office.

The term “Gaijin” is used to describe foreigners and non-Japanese citizens in Japan, and is not in fact, the young reporter’s name. When Adelstein comes rushing into the office, he’s questioned by his boss. “What is this you wrote?” the angered man asks.

“Uh. I was at the crime scene and –” Adelstein begins responding before he’s cut off.

“You write that this man was ‘murdered,'” the boss accuses. When Adelstein confirms that he was at the scene and claims the subject of an article was murdered, the boss further pushes, “Did the cops tell you he was murdered? He was not ‘murdered’ until they say so.”

Clearly, these men aren’t on the same page, but it’s unclear how that will bode for Adelstein. Tune into Tokyo Vice to find out how it all unfolds when the show launches on HBO Max this April.

Tokyo Vice, Series Premiere, Thursday, April 7, HBO Max