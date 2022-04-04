WWE ‘WrestleMania’ 38: ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin Stuns, Roman Reigns Takes All

Everything is bigger in Texas as evidenced by WrestleMania 38.

Over two nights, a packed AT&T Stadium in Dallas and a worldwide audience witnessed title changes, classic showdowns, stupendous surprises, and the shocking return of “American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes. The main event of WrestleMania Sunday saw Roman Reigns take all. The “Tribal Chief” delivered one final spear to get a definitive victory over the dominating Lesnar. Reigns is now the undisputed WWE and Universal champion.

That wasn’t the only history made. “Stone Cold” Steve Austin returned to the ring 19 years since his last match on WWE’s Super Bowl against The Rock. Kevin Owens issued the no-holds-barred challenge during what was only supposed to be a talking segment. This turned out to be anything but with the “Texas Rattlesnake” standing up for his home state. Austin wore a trademark Austin 3:16 t-shirt, jorts and rode an ATV to the ring.

The bell sounded for the main event of WrestleMania Saturday leading to the 57-year-old drinking beer and kicking ass. Austin would finish KO with a “Stone Cold” Stunner. Austin’s last stand would continue in a truly jaw-dropping one-two punch 24 hours later where he met Vince McMahon with the same fate.

Let’s unpack this and all the other happenings below.

WrestleMania Saturday

Brantley Gilbert kicked off the show with a countrified version of “America the Beautiful” before 77,899 fans. Mark Wahlberg was part of the opening hype video followed by the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders, setting the stage for the grand spectacle.

SmackDown Tag Team Championship: The Usos vs. Shinsuke Nakamura & Rick Boogs

Announcer Pat McAfee rocked out to Nakamura’s entrance, which never gets old. Boogs was injured after his knee buckled attempting to pick up both The Usos on his shoulders. That was the team’s downfall as Nakamura had to deal with a two-on-one. The champs retained the gold with the 1D.

Happy Corbin vs. Drew McIntyre

Madcat Moss tried to help his friend Corbin but ended up doing more harm than good. McIntrye pulled out all the stops including an incredible somersault dive over the top rope. Corbin hit his End of Days finish, but McIntyre kicked out. McIntyre delivered a Claymore Kick for the win. Post-match McIntyre attempted to hit Madcat with his giant sword but ended up taking down the ring ropes instead.

Rey Mysterio & Dominik Mysterio vs. The Miz & Logan Paul

Logan Paul wore a ridiculous “Illustrator” Pikachu Pokémon card around his neck. The polarizing social media star showed some skill early on with a leapfrog, power slam, and blockbuster. Dominik also shined, but it wasn’t meant to be as Miz pulled out the Skull Crushing Finale on Mysterio for the win. Paul clearly has a future in this. And after Miz turned on him post-match, his sports entertainment run may only be beginning.

Raw Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair

Each went for quick finishes. Becky went after Belair’s trademark braid and laid off the offense. Belair fired back with a suplex on the floor, using her power throughout. The finish came with Belair hitting a KOD to become the new Raw women’s champion. Belair’s athletic ability and Lynch’s ability to tell a story translated into a show-stealer.

Seth Freakin’ Rollins vs….Cody Rhodes!

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>



After tension you could cut with a knife, the big reveal of Rollins’ opponent turned out to be Cody Rhodes. The moment sent shockwaves through the stadium. The finish came with the “American Nightmare” hit a trio of Cross Rhodes with a “Bionic Elbow” mixed in for good measure. A nice tribute to his dad the late “American Dream” Dusty Rhodes.

Rousey attempted a series of submission moves including the ankle lock and armbar. Flair applied the Figure Eight, which was reversed by Rousey. Later on, referee Charles Robinson got taken out by a Flair spear. This made him unavailable to see her tap to Rousey’s armbar. Flair rebounded to retain against Rousey.



WrestleMania Sunday

The proceeding got underway with Jessie James Decker performing “American the Beautiful” in front of 78,453l. Wahlberg was also part of the hype video welcoming fans to WrestleMania Sunday. Before the action got underway, Triple H came out to thank fans and left his boots in the ring to solidify the retirement announcement he made days earlier.

Raw Tag Team Championships: RK-Bro vs. The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy

Matt Riddle fought hard to tag in Randy Orton, who eventually made the hot tag and went on the offensive. An RKO would finish off Chad Gable for the champs to retain. The Street Profits and RK-Bro invited gold medalist Gable Steveson into the ring for a post-match celebration. Gable attempted to disrespect the incoming Raw superstar, but the two-time NCAA champion put him in his place with a belly-to-belly suplex.

Omos vs. Bobby Lashley

Omos’ quickly imposed his monstrous size and power on “The Almighty.” Lashley somehow hit a suplex on the 400-pound opponent, followed by a spear to finish off Omos.

Johnny Knoxville vs. Sami Zayn

Zayn kicked Knoxville right in the face after the bell sounded. Knoxville fought back by shooting Zayn with a fire extinguisher. There were so many weapons used including a trash can, bowling ball, trick pyro, a giant hand, and yes, mousetraps. Chris “Party Boy” Pontius and Jason “Wee Man” Acuña helped their Jackass bro. “Wee Man” even slammed Zayn. The end came when Knoxville tased Zayn and put him in place for the giant mousetrap, which allowed the three-count. This needs to be seen to be believed.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships: Carmella & Zelina Vega vs. Sasha Banks & Naomi vs. Liv Morgan & Rhea Ripley vs. Natalya & Shayna Baszler

Each team had its time to shine. The end came after Naomi and Banks broke out a new double-team finishing move on Carmella: a combination wheelbarrow and lung blower. This was Banks’ first victory on the big show as she and Naomi held the women’s tag titles proudly in victory.

Edge vs. AJ Styles

Edge worked hard to slow down the pace on Styles, who was mysteriously bleeding coming to the ring. The Hall of Famer worked on Styles’ arm and back with a series of submissions. Styles fought through, and at one point, hit a springboard 450 for two. Damian Priest appeared out of nowhere to distract Styles enough for Edge to catch him with the spear for the victory. A new alliance is born.

Sheamus and Ridge Holland vs. Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston

Woods and Kingston were decked in gear similar to Big E, their New Day brother who suffered a neck injury at the hands of Holland a few weeks ago. Unfortunately, it was not their night with Holland and Sheamus coming out on top.

Austin Theory vs. Pat McAfee

Vince McMahon announced Theory as a future Universal champion. High praise. McAfee, an NFL alum, came out to “Seven Nation Army” and the Cowboys cheerleaders. The SmackDown announcer showed he had been training, even pulling out some pretty athletic moves. McAfee would end up getting Theory on a roll-up.

Pat McAfee vs. Vince McMahon

Yes, you read that right. The 76-year-old WWE chairman, still jacked in a tank top, faced McAfee after gaiting him in the match. Theory gave McMahon a Cowboys football, which he used to kick in McAfee’s stomach, adding insult to injury with the 1-2-3. “Stone Cold” would not let McMahon celebrate as he gave his old rival a Stunner one last time. He then gave McAfee one for good measure.

