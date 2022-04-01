‘Transplant’ Sneak Peek: How’s Mags Doing After a Patient Attacks Her? (VIDEO)

The police have to get involved with one of Dr. Magalie “Mags” Leblanc’s (Laurence Leboeuf) patients in the April 3 episode of Transplant.

In the aftermath of what the episode description calls “a harrowing encounter with an aggressive patient,” Mags sits down with Dr. Wendy Atwater (Linda E. Smith) and Dr. Mark Novak (Gord Rand). “He made a couple comments, but I didn’t think too much of it. … Then he grabbed me, and I pushed him to try to get loose,” she explains. “Good. Good for you,” Novak tells her. After that is when the patient got angry and shoved her.

That’s when Dr. Jed Bishop (John Hannah) walks in, having just heard what happened. “Are you back?” Mags asks him. “So it would seem,” he tells her before sending Atwater to deal with the police, until they need Mags’ statement, and take over with the patient.

As for Novak, who has been filling in in the aftermath of Bishop’s stroke, “let’s keep things as they are for this morning, while I get my bearings,” Jed says. “We’ll talk later about how my transition back will work.” After Novak leaves, Bishop turns to Mags to check on how she’s doing. “I really want to keep moving,” she says, turning down his offer to take the day. Watch the clip above for more.

“Mags has an encounter with a violent patient in this Sunday’s episode,” creator and executive producer Joseph Kay previews. “Although shocking to witness, the audience will see Mags find support from her colleagues and begin to process what happened in the midst of making a challenging diagnosis.”

Also in “Contact,” Dr. Dr. Bashir “Bash” Hamed (Hamza Haq) and Rania (Nora Guerch) reach a crossroads. Plus, Bishop faces challenges in his return to work, and Dr. Theo Hunter (Jim Watson) struggles to reach a boy with Sensory Processing Disorder after his family is in a horrible accident.

Transplant, Sundays, 10/9c, NBC