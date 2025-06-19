[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Transplant Season 4 Episode 6 “Fever Dream.”]

There’s quite a bit of good news for Mags (Laurence Leboeuf) in the latest episode of Transplant. Her heart transplant goes well — but is not without some hiccups — and she and Bash (Hamza Haq) get back together!

Yes, after a six-month time jump following her immediate recovery, Mags is part of the same family as Bash and his sister Amira (Sirena Gulamgaus). She’s also returning to work. Why do Mags and Bash think they can make a relationship work this time?

“I think they’ve had enough of back and forth to know what it means to lose one another. Sometimes you realize when you go through it, the person you love and you lose, you’re just like, life is not the same without that person,” Laurence Leboeuf tells TV Insider. “And I think if you do come back and the timing aligns and it’s great, and you make that decision with the other person, then you’re fully invested and your feet are in it, then you’re like, ‘Okay, this is no joke anymore. We don’t want to lose this anymore.’ And I think that there’s a conscious thing going on between them that’s like, we’re choosing this now and we’re going to work on this and we’re going to work through our issues and our problems and whatever we feel doesn’t fit or whatever. I think there’s a commitment thing.”

Before that, Transplant tracked Mags’ recovery, which included the episode’s title, fever dreams, including her dad serving her a heart for dinner.

“That was awesome. That was so great. It was so different than what we’ve done before, which was what was amazing with the season in particular, is to be in this reverse role all of a sudden of being a patient instead of a doctor, and also going into this fantasy thing where, is she dreaming? Is this reality or whatever to describe the state of mind and the state that she’s in,” Leboeuf says of filming those sequences. “I thought that was really cool and a fun way to present that. And obviously for us to shoot that was quite fun and amazing and different. And to get out of the hospital and do all this was a lot of fun.”

