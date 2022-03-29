Joel Edgerton to Star in ‘Dark Matter’ Adaptation for Apple TV+

Apple TV+ has ordered a TV adaptation of Blake Crouch’s acclaimed novel Dark Matter. Joel Edgerton is set to star and executive produce in the sci-fi series, with Crouch himself serving as writer, showrunner, and executive producer. The nine-episode season will be produced for the streaming service by Sony Pictures Television.

“Hailed as one of the best sci-fi novels of the decade, Dark Matter is a story about the road not taken,” the series description reads. “The series will follow Jason Dessen (played by Edgerton), a physicist, professor, and family man who — one night while walking home on the streets of Chicago — is abducted into an alternate version of his life. Wonder quickly turns to nightmare when he tries to return to his reality amid the multiverse of lives he could have lived. In this labyrinth of mind-bending realities, he embarks on a harrowing journey to get back to his true family and save them from the most terrifying, unbeatable foe imaginable: himself.”

Dark Matter will be executive produced by Matt Tolmach (Jumanji franchise, Venom, Future Man) and David Manpearl for Matt Tolmach Productions. Crouch will write the pilot script and Louis Leterrier (Now You See Me, Lupin, The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance) is set to direct the first four episodes.

Edgerton will next be seen in Disney+’s Obi-Wan Kenobi alongside Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen. He also starred in Barry Jenkins’ The Underground Railroad on Prime Video.

The Dark Matter TV adaptation is Apple TV+’s first series announcement since it became the first streamer to win Best Picture at the Oscars on March 27. CODA won every category in which it was nominated: Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay, and Best Supporting Actor.

Dark Matter, Series Premiere, TBA, Apple TV+