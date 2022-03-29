‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Adds Rome Flynn as Winston’s Brother

It’s time to meet another branch of the family tree of Grey’s Anatomy, with an actor familiar to Shondaland fans starting to recur with the March 31 episode.

Rome Flynn, whom fans know as Gabriel Maddox from How to Get Away With Murder (formerly part of ABC’s TGIT lineup with Grey’s), is coming in as Dr. Winston Ndugu’s (Anthony Hill) brother, Wendell, according to Variety. He is “a typical younger sibling with a mischievous sense of humor,” and “he’s hoping to impress Winston with his new sales rep role at a medical technology company.”

In addition to wondering what the siblings’ dynamic will be like onscreen, we’re curious what we’ll see from Wendell with Winston’s wife, Dr. Maggie Pierce (Kelly McCreary), and even her sisters, Dr. Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) and Dr. Amelia Shepherd (Caterina Scorsone). The photo from Variety shows Wendell at the hospital with Dr. Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd), back at work after that car accident, and while Meredith will be spending a sick day home with her daughter, Zola (Aniela Gumbs), we imagine that since Flynn is recurring, they’re bound to cross paths. Of course, this might depend on just how much time Meredith and Amelia continue to split between Seattle and Minnesota, or if the former takes that job she was offered at the Mayo Clinic.

We also can’t help but wonder if Wendell might end up romantically involved with anyone at the hospital, simply because he is recurring and this is Grey’s Anatomy. Whether he does or doesn’t, we do think that there’s a good chance there will be some drama involving his character at some point, whether with Winston or someone else.

Also coming up in this week’s episode, tensions at the hospital rise as the effects of the physician shortage begin to show, and Grey Sloan Memorial receives an unexpected visitor. We’ll have to wait to see if Wendell is that “unexpected visitor,” but we have a feeling he’s not.

In addition to How to Get Away With Murder, Flynn’s TV credits include Raising Dion, Dear White People, With Love, and The Bold and the Beautiful.

