The CW Fast-Tracks ‘Tom Swift’ for Summer Premiere

The Nancy Drew-niverse is expanding faster than we expected!

The CW Network today announced that the Drew spinoff Tom Swift would launch on Tuesday, May 31 at 9/8c, following a new episode of Superman & Lois.

Teed up as a potential offshoot, fans got their first taste of the updated literary character back in May 2021 when Tian Richards brought the Black, gay millionaire inventor to Drew‘s Season 2 episode, “The Celestial Visitor.”

That August, the network greenlit the project—co-created by Drew showrunners Melinda Hsu Taylor and Noga Landau, along with series writer Cameron Johnson—and casting soon got underway for the rest of the New York-based genius’ crew. Recently, it was confirmed that Riverdale and Katy Keene alum Ashleigh Murray would be joining, as well as several others.

Per The CW’s description of the series:

“As an exceptionally brilliant inventor with unlimited resources and unimaginable wealth, the devilishly charming Tom Swift (Tian Richards) is a man who many men would kill to be, or be with – a man with the world in the palm of his hand. But that world gets shaken to its core after the shocking disappearance of his father, thrusting Tom into a breathtaking adventure full of mysterious conspiracies and unexplained phenomena. On his whirlwind quest to unravel the truth, Tom finds himself fighting to stay one step ahead of an Illuminati-scale cabal hellbent on stopping him. Tackling this treacherous pursuit armed with his vast intellect, his roguish wit, and an endless supply of designer sneakers, he will also rely on his closest companions: his best friend Zenzi (Ashleigh Murray), whose unabashed and unvarnished candor keeps Tom grounded while she forges a path for herself as a business visionary; his bodyguard Isaac (Marquise Vilsón), whose fierce commitment to his chosen family is complicated by his own simmering feelings for Tom; and his AI, Barclay (voiced by LeVar Burton), whose insights and tough love have been a constant throughout Tom’s life.