Megan Thee Stallion Docuseries in Development from Time Studios and Roc Nation

Megan Thee Stallion‘s journey from humble beginnings in Texas to worldwide superstardom will be highlighted in a new docuseries from Time Studios and Roc Nation.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the multi-part documentary series will trace the Grammy-winning musician’s Texas upbringing and career highlights. It will mix rare archival footage and fresh verité video to explore the rapper’s rise from viral freestyling star to pop culture icon, looking into how she overcame personal hurdles on her path to success.

The project will be directed by Nneka Onuorah, who is best known for her 2015 directorial debut, The Same Difference, about gender roles in the Black lesbian community. She also directed Barack Obama in Netflix’s scripted/documentary hybrid The G Word and Amazon’s competition series Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls. Her other credits include the Netflix prison docuseries First and Last and the Viceland ballroom docuseries My House.

“We are thrilled to be able to work with Roc Nation to share Megan’s story with the world. Millions of people are familiar with her as an entertainer, but this series will give her a chance to share her truth as never before,” said Time Studios co-head of documentary Loren Hammonds (via THR).

The series will be executive produced by Onuorah alongside Time Studios’ Ian Orefice, Hammonds, Alexa Conway, and Mike Beck. Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez and Lori York will also serve as exec producers.

See Also Kevin Costner Partners With 44 Blue Productions on Docuseries 'Onward' The series will showcase the traditions and rituals preserved through generations by Indigenous communities around the world.

“Megan has quickly blossomed into one of the preeminent entertainers in the world, and it’s a testament to her perseverance, resilience and professionalism,” Perez said. “Her journey is inspirational, and we’re proud to have partnered with Time Studios to highlight her personal and professional trajectory over the years. Our hope is that this documentary will inspire viewers to stay the course and pursue their passions through the ups and downs.”

A network or streamer is not yet attached to the series.

Megan Thee Stallion Docuseries, TBA