Booker T Gives WWE ‘WrestleMania’ 38 Hot Takes & Picks

Booker T has a busy WrestleMania weekend ahead. The pro wrestling legend will be inducting his wife Sharmell into the WWE Hall of Fame on April 1. Then the Texas-based Reality of Wrestling owner will serve as an analyst during the weekend kickoff shows before the main Mania cards get underway.

Here, the decorated champion catches us up on all things happening in Dallas. Read on below as Booker gives his predictions on each night’s card (matches made official at the time).

You have the added pressure of inducting your wife into the WWE Hall of Fame. Have you started your speech yet?

Booker T: I haven’t even started on it. That’s going to be easy given what we have gone through for the past 17 years together as husband and wife and 5 before that. I’ve definitely prepared for this situation, even when I went into the Hall of Fame in 2013. I thought a lot of her even then. Now they are going to get a chance to see her enshrined. I tell people all the time there would be no King Booker without Queen Sharmell.

Were you there when she got the phone call?

The phone call actually came to my phone. They wanted to let me know about it first. She just happened to be right next to me. I told them she was right next to me and gave her the phone. She broke down and had happy tears. Sharmell was a big part of the business for quite some time. Those unsung heroes oftentimes go unnoticed. For Sharmell, this will be the first time she is brought back for anything. It’s the ultimate recognition and appreciation.

Of course you and your brother Stevie Ray were inducted in 2019. Do think we’re ever going to get Harlem Heat versus FTR in ROW or somewhere else?

I’m trying to get my brother to dust old cobwebs off and do that. That is something on the table. I would love to mix it up with those boys, especially with all the trash talk as of late.

Booker T’s WrestleMania 38 Hot Takes

Raw Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair



“I want to see Bianca cash in. The first encounter between them, Bianca got caught off guard. This time its face-to-face, one-on-one. I want to see Bianca going out there putting something on that ass.”



Rey Mysterio & Dominik Mysterio vs. The Miz & Logan Paul



“I like Logan Paul and The Miz. People question why to bring in someone like Logan Paul. He is bringing numbers, eyes to the situation. Until you can do that, shut the hell up. I like Logan and my man The Miz.”



SmackDown Tag Team Championships: The Usos vs. Shinsuke Nakamura & Rick Boogs



“There is no way I can go against my boys. I said The Usos are going to eclipse what Harlem Heat did in this business. They are definitely, truly on their way. Those guys are the real deal. They are Hall of Famers one day.”



Happy Corbin vs. Drew McIntyre



“Drew McIntyre has always been my guy ever since day one when he came in as a kid. He wasn’t ready for the situation, but he came back. Now we’ve seen what he has become: A grown-ass man. I see him going out there doing it.”



SmackDown Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey



“I’ve been looking forward to Charlotte Flair to finally come out on top. I think this is going to be it. Charlotte does something special every time she is in the ring and displays nothing but pure talent. I’m looking forward to her doing something special. It’s in her DNA.”



WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships: Carmella & Zelina Vega vs. Sasha Banks & Naomi vs. Liv Morgan & Rhea Ripley vs. Natalya & Shayna Baszler



“Wherever Zelina lies, so is King Booker.”



Johnny Knoxville vs. Sami Zayn



“I love what Johnny Knoxville has been doing as of late with Sami Zayn. I wish I had 20 Sami Zayn’s on my roster. This business would be a much better place. I’m not going to say how it’s going to go, but it will be royally entertaining.”



Austin Theory vs. Pat McAfee



“Austin Theory is a diamond in the rough. Pat has done an incredible job coming from the world of football and getting into sports entertainment. The one chance we saw Pat in the squared circle, he delivered. I think Austin is going to come out on top, but I think Pat is going to demonstrate something special as well.”



Raw Tag Team Championships: RK-Bro vs. The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy



“Street Profits have been lacking a little bit, but I’ve been having conversations with those guys. I’ve been on the phone daily with them, working on their mentality. And thinking about one thing, no playing or jiving. Just business. I’m going with my boys.”



Edge vs. AJ Styles



“Edge has been doing some of his best work. I must say he is going to be in the squared circle with truly one of the best, if not the best in the game in AJ Styles. He has been sharpening his tool and getting primed and ready for this situation. I’m looking for an AJ Phenomenal Forearm for the finish.”



WWE Championship and WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar



“Everyone thinks Brock Lesnar will go through Roman. I don’t see it. Roman is a generational talent. He is different than anybody on the roster. He has it in his blood. Roman Reigns is not in over his head, and I’m going with Roman.”



“Stone Cold” Steve Austin on Kevin Owens’ “KO Show”



“Normally a wrestler doesn’t come back and step inside the squared circle without knowing they were going to get dirty. I see something happening in this encounter with Kevin Owens and Steve Austin. I think it will be a whole lot more than people expect. I think we will see a ‘Stone Cold’ Stunner. How much more we will see? Remains to be seen.”

Booker T. at WrestleMania



“I’ll be doing both kickoff shows. They might stick me in for a match. I’m always down for going out there. We’ll see. Nothing set in stone. My thing is that I’m always available when I’m available. I’ll have my gear with me. I will be prepared. I’m not looking to scratch the itch, but any time I get the phone call, I will be ready.”



WWE Hall of Fame, April 1, 10/9c, Peacock



WWE WrestleMania, April 2 and 3, 8/7c, Peacock (Kickoff Shows 6/7c)